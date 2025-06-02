Supreme Court Finally Does Something Good on Guns—for Now

“He has missed more votes than nearly every other senator in the past two years. He regularly skips committee hearings, cancels meetings, avoids the daily caucus lunches with colleagues, and rarely goes on the Senate floor,” they wrote.

“To be sure, mental health is a serious issue and not something to ignore. If Fetterman is still struggling, then he should seek immediate help,” the board continued. “Instead, Fetterman complained people have ‘weaponized’ his mental health battles against him. Being an elected official comes with public scrutiny. If Fetterman can’t handle the attention or perform his job, then in the best interest of the country and the nearly 13 million residents of Pennsylvania he represents, he should step aside.”

Fetterman told The New York Times last month that he found the Senate hearings boring and “performative” and only returned to them recently because he felt “shamed” into doing so. “I would go visit my dad instead of a throwaway vote,” he said.