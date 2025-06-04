Education Sec Says Holocaust Denialism Counts as Viewpoint Diversity
Linda McMahon is going to great lengths to defend Trump’s war on Harvard University.
Education Secretary Linda McMahon wants the modern American canon to include alternative histories of some of the world’s most egregious tragedies.
Speaking before the House Education and Workforce Committee Wednesday amid the White House’s efforts to dismantle her agency, McMahon claimed that the Trump administration’s treatment of Harvard University—which includes orders for the university to introduce conservative viewpoints into its curriculum—has been fair.
“You’re saying Harvard can have its funding and its international students back if and when it teaches what the Trump administration demands,” said California Representative Mark Takano, citing an April 11 letter from the DoEd which effectively ransomed the university’s federal funding until Harvard abolished “all criteria, preferences, and practices … that function as ideological litmus tests.”
“Does refusing to hire a Holocaust denier as a member of Harvard’s history department faculty count as an ideological litmus test?” asked Takano.
“I believe that there should be diversity of viewpoints relative to teachings and opinions on campuses,” McMahon said.
“But what about this situation…. Would being a Holocaust denier count as that?” Takano continued.
But McMahon deflected answering the question directly, pointing instead to Harvard’s decision to fire the leaders of its center for Middle Eastern studies.
Takano also pressed McMahon on whether the ordinance would compel Harvard to hire faculty that reject the results of the 2020 presidential election or the efficacy of vaccines. In response, the education secretary insisted that there “should be different viewpoints” in America’s most elite universities—even if those viewpoints are not based in any matter of science, fact, or proof. McMahon also scolded Takano for impressing a “political ideology” that she argued was a “false narrative.”
Pennsylvania Representative Summer Lee also torched McMahon for using the Education Department to introduce dangerous and unfounded ideas into American history, asking the former professional wrestling promoter to explain what “both sides” of African-American history would be.
“During your confirmation hearing you were asked by Senator Chris Murphy if an African-American history class violated the administration’s position on diversity, equity, and inclusion. You said you would look into it,” said Lee. “Have you looked into it?”
“I do not think that African studies or Middle East studies or Chinese studies are part of DEI—if they are taught as the total history package,” responded McMahon. “So that if you’re giving the facts on both sides, of course they’re not DEI.”
“I don’t know what both sides of African-American history would be,” Lee said.
“Well if African American history is part of—” McMahon started, before Lee interjected to argue that it would be impossible to teach the whole of history in singular semesters.
“Do you not agree that it makes sense that there would be separate courses for these courses of study?” Lee said, pointing out that the same teaching philosophy exists across areas of study, from literature to music. “One wouldn’t study baroque music and necessarily have to learn about African studies at the same time.”
McMahon eventually conceded that she agreed African history could be taught as an isolated area of study without being considered a “DEI course.”
Trump signed an executive order to strip the Education Department for parts in March. The order had McMahon’s approval.
The agency has historically been responsible for approving, monitoring, and distributing federal financial aid, such as Pell Grants and other aid made available to the public via the FAFSA. It’s also been responsible for assessing and analyzing America’s K-12 systems, as well as aggregating data and research on American educational policies. The department also oversaw the implementation of Title IX, and ensured that the American public had equal access to a valuable education.
In the immediate wake of the order, McMahon penned the mass layoff of more than half the agency’s staff.
The Education Department was already the smallest Cabinet agency, with just over 4,000 employees. Its budget cost American taxpayers $268 billion in 2024, roughly four percent of overall spending.