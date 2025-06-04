Trump Says Putin Will Retaliate Soon After Call on Ukraine Attacks

Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone for over an hour on Wednesday, just to confirm that Putin will continue to carry out attacks on Ukraine.

“I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”