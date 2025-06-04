Trump Says Putin Will Retaliate Soon After Call on Ukraine Attacks
Donald Trump seems to have no problem with what Russian President Vladimir Putin told him in a recent phone call.
Trump said he spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin on the phone for over an hour on Wednesday, just to confirm that Putin will continue to carry out attacks on Ukraine.
“I just finished speaking, by telephone, with President Vladimir Putin, of Russia. The call lasted approximately one hour and 15 minutes. We discussed the attack on Russia’s docked airplanes, by Ukraine, and also various other attacks that have been taking place by both sides. It was a good conversation, but not a conversation that will lead to immediate Peace,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “President Putin did say, and very strongly, that he will have to respond to the recent attack on the airfields.”
The president is referring to Ukraine’s successful drone attacks on multiple Russian airfields over the weekend, which destroyed 40 Russian aircraft.
Trump then provided an update on Iran nuclear deal talks.
“We also discussed Iran, and the fact that time is running out on Iran’s decision pertaining to nuclear weapons, which must be made quickly! I stated to President Putin that Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon and, on this, I believe that we were in agreement,” Trump said, using much harsher language than he did in the first half of his post.
“President Putin suggested that he will participate in the discussions with Iran and that he could, perhaps, be helpful in getting this brought to a rapid conclusion. It is my opinion that Iran has been slowwalking their decision on this very important matter, and we will need a definitive answer in a very short period of time!”
Trump is displaying much more trust and deference towards Putin here than he was just days ago, when he wrote that the Russian president was “playing with fire” by continuing to attack Ukraine.
The president continues to waffle in his support of Putin, oscillating between praise and rebuke all while getting nowhere closer to actually ending the war in Ukraine.