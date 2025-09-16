Trump Unveils Enormous Lawsuit Against “Degenerate” New York Times
Donald Trump accused the paper of actively working against him.
Donald Trump has once again turned to the court system to do his dirty work.
The commander in chief announced a $15 billion defamation lawsuit against The New York Times Monday night, claiming that the paper had deliberately lied about MAGA conservatives and the “nation as a whole.”
“Today, I have the Great Honor of bringing a $15 Billion Dollar [sic] Defamation and Libel Lawsuit against The New York Times, one of the worst and most degenerate newspapers in the History of our Country, becoming a virtual ‘mouthpiece’ for the Radical Left Democrat Party,” Trump posted to Truth Social. “I view it as the single largest illegal Campaign contribution, EVER.”
He also took particular issue with the Times’ 2024 endorsement of former Vice President Kamala Harris—a tradition that practically every newspaper editorial board partakes in.
“Their Endorsement of Kamala Harris was actually put dead center on the front page of The New York Times, something heretofore UNHEARD OF!” he wrote.
Trump made it very clear where he pulled his inspiration and precedent for the behemoth lawsuit: his prior “successful litigation against George Slopadopoulos/ABC/Disney, and 60 Minutes/CBS/Paramount,” which he claimed had smeared him via routine editing decisions made regarding a sit-down interview with Harris last year.
Trump insisted that the network had selectively edited Harris’s answers to a question regarding Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu—a detail made all the more confusing since CBS’s 60 Minutes and Face the Nation cut and aired different portions of her 21-second response on different days. An independent review by the Federal Communications Commission showed that the two answers were in fact cut from the same longer response, and media law experts believed that Trump’s legal offensive would be an easy win for CBS.
But in July, CBS’s parent company, Paramount, settled the apparently cut-and-dry lawsuit with Trump—much to the dismay of network staff—so that Paramount’s controlling shareholder, Shari Redstone, could close a multibillion-dollar merger that required the Trump administration’s sign-off.
The fallout of the interview—and Trump’s response to it—have been cataclysmic. The longtime head of 60 Minutes, Bill Owens, quit after Paramount executives attempted to interfere with the show’s content, reportedly pressuring him to change how the show reports on the president. The former president of CBS, Wendy McMahon, resigned under similar circumstances shortly afterward.
Trump had promised to rope the Times into the lawsuit for months, arguing that the paper’s decision to report on the lawsuit was tantamount to tortious interference.
A spokesperson for the Times roundly rejected Trump’s suit.
“This lawsuit has no merit,” the spokesperson said in a statement. “It lacks any legitimate legal claims and instead is an attempt to stifle and discourage independent reporting. The New York Times will not be deterred by intimidation tactics. We will continue to pursue the facts without fear or favor and stand up for journalists’ First Amendment right to ask questions on behalf of the American people.”
This story has been updated.