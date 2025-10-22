Mike Johnson Cowers as Trump Tries to Force DOJ to Pay Him Millions

“I don’t know the details about that, I’ve just read it, I didn’t talk with him about that,” Johnson replied. “I know that he believes he’s owed that reimbursement. What I heard yesterday was if he receives it, he was gonna consider giving it to charity, he doesn’t need those proceeds.”

How does Johnson know that Trump (known for being forced to shut down his own charity foundation after being caught using it for personal funds) might give the millions to charity if he just said seconds before that he didn’t know any details?

Q: How comfortable are you with the president seeking $230 million from the DOJ?



MIKE JOHNSON: Uh, I don't know the details about that. I just read it. I didn't talk with him about that. I know he believes he's owed that reimbursement. What I heard is that if receives it, he's… pic.twitter.com/KuhZjzchTW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 22, 2025

“It’s absurd,” the speaker continued. “They attack him for everything he does.” He then quickly changed the subject to defend Trump’s bulldozing the White House’s East Wing to clear room for his upcoming ballroom.