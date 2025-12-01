Skip Navigation
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Whips MAGA Into a Frenzy With Bizarre Post on Military Loyalty

Donald Trump’s followers think he is attacking a specific Democratic senator.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Donald Trump’s fanboys are foaming at the mouth for the arrests of Democratic lawmakers following the president’s latest direction to “DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!”

In the wee hours of Monday morning, Trump posted yet another screed not so subtly targeting a group of Democratic lawmakers who’d published a video urging members of the U.S. military and intelligence community not to follow illegal orders. His initial attempt was laden with typos, with Trump writing, “Ther [sic] are laws that affect our nation” before deleting, and then trying again.

“There are laws that impact our Nation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, ‘Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces, … to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.’ Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!”

During an appearance on Fox 5 Sunday morning, Lippold clarified that there was no legal basis to recall Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatening to do so. Lippold also stated that the president’s claim that the lawmakers had committed sedition was unfounded because they had not advocated for or used violence. Instead, Lippold cited federal law targeting those who act with the “intent to interfere with, impair, or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces.”

“And that is something the Department of Justice should be looking into,” he said.

It seems Trump intends to make his government do just that, and MAGA was overjoyed that the president was preparing to take action against his perceived political enemies.

“Arrest Mark Kelly!” wrote David Freeman, a right-wing commentator who goes by the name “Gunther Eagleman” on X.

Eric Daugherty, a right-wing commentator, wrote on X that Trump had “posted the exact US law that seditious Sen. Mark Kelly, and other Congressional Democrats, likely violated.”

“Make an example or it happens AGAIN,” he added.

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

ICE Barbie Panics When Asked About Vetting Alleged Guard Shooter

The man who allegedly shot two National Guard members, one of whom has died, was granted asylum in April.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem looks to the side while standing in the Oval Office
Sarah L. Voisin/The Washington Post/Getty Images

Trumpworld is flailing as it tries to redirect blame for last week’s National Guard shooting onto the previous presidential administration.

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem insisted Sunday that the suspected shooter, Rahmanullah Lakanwal, was vetted for asylum by the Biden administration—despite the fact that it was her department that granted the asylum request in April.

“I want to be very clear about this, because his asylum was approved in April of this year on the Trump administration’s watch,” said NBC News’s Kristen Welker. “Was there a vetting process in place to approve that asylum request?”

“The vetting process all happened under Joe Biden’s administration,” said Noem.

“But was he vetted when he was granted asylum? Are you saying he wasn’t vetted when he was granted asylum?” pressed Welker.

“Vetting is happening when they come into the country and that was completely abandoned under Joe Biden’s administration. That’s the irresponsibility that has completely devastated our country, Kristen, put us in such a dangerous position,” Noem continued.

“I don’t think people realized when Joe Biden was in the White House exactly how he was allowing our country to be infiltrated with people that we didn’t know who they were, some of them, we did know were dangerous and went after as soon as they came into this country, but under this program we could have up to 100,000 people that came in from Afghanistan that may be here to do us harm,” the Homeland Security secretary added.

Lakanwal, however, wasn’t just a known entity to U.S. officials—he was a foreign partner with U.S. intelligence services. He worked with the CIA as a partner in Afghanistan for more than a decade before U.S. troops withdrew from the region. Lakanwal, who entered the U.S. in 2021, always struggled with PTSD, his family told CNN.

He allegedly shot two members of West Virginia’s National Guard on the eve of Thanksgiving. U.S. Army Spc. Sarah Beckstrom, 20, died from her injuries. The other victim, U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrew Wolfe, is reportedly in “very serious condition,” according to West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrisey.

Lakanwal is currently hospitalized and in custody.

Of course, West Virginia’s National Guard never would have been in Washington to begin with if Donald Trump hadn’t ordered them to occupy the city on false pretenses.

Trump ordered some 2,000 members of the National Guard to Washington earlier this year, blaming rising crime rates, immigrant populations, and homelessness—though the figures he used were actually from 2023.

The cherry-picked statistics misrepresented the state of crime in the nation’s capital, which, according to data from the Metropolitan Police Department that was touted by Trump’s own FBI, had actually fallen last year by 35 percent.

Mere days before the shooting, a U.S. district judge ruled that Trump’s order “exceeded the bounds” of the Pentagon’s authority since the troops were being utilized for “non-military, crime-deterrence missions” without the express permission of the city’s leadership.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Federal Court Overrules Trump, Puts Alina Habba Out of a Job

The court called out President Trump’s illegal tactics to keep her in power.

Alina Habba
Samuel Corum/Sipa/Bloomberg/Getty Images

It looks like President Trump’s former lawyer Alina Habba is getting fired—again. 

On Monday, a judge panel from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit voted 3–0 to disqualify Habba as interim U.S. Attorney for New Jersey. 

The appeals court agreed with a lower court’s ruling that Habba was given the U.S. attorney position through a “novel series of legal and personnel moves” and was not legally able to take the job. 

“It is apparent that the current administration has been frustrated by some of the legal and political barriers to getting its appointees in place,” Judge D. Michael Fisher, appointed by former President George W. Bush, wrote in the court’s 32-page opinion. “Its efforts to elevate its preferred candidate for U.S. Attorney for the District of New Jersey, Alina Habba, to the role of Acting U.S. Attorney demonstrate the difficulties it has faced—yet the citizens of New Jersey and the loyal employees in the U.S. Attorney’s Office deserve some clarity and stability.”

Habba was supposed to be booted from her position over the summer, as New Jersey federal judges decided to refuse to extend her 120-day appointment as U.S. attorney. But the Trump administration fired Desiree Grace, the U.S. attorney first assistant and Habba’s planned successor, before Habba’s appointment ended, leaving the role vacant. It then made Habba first assistant, allowing her to take the role of acting U.S. attorney without a Senate confirmation.  

The Trump administration bent over backward to try to get Habba the permanent U.S attorney position because it knows she’ll be a mindlessly loyal foot soldier. 

As Trump’s personal lawyer, Habba unsuccessfully defended him in his Stormy Daniels hush-money and E. Jean Carroll defamation cases. In her first 120 days as U.S. attorney, she drew public ire for claiming that the thousands of military veterans indiscriminately fired by DOGE were simply unfit and for attempting to prosecute Newark Mayor Ras Baraka for trying to enter a local ICE detention center. She has operated as an absolute partisan—but now she’s out of a job. 

This story has been updated. 

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump, 79, Says He’s Not Sure Which Body Part Was Scanned in MRI

This raises a lot of questions about the president’s health.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters aboard Air Force One.
Pete Marovich/Getty Images

Donald Trump got an MRI during a visit to Walter Reed Medical Center in October, but doesn’t have a clue what was being examined.

Trump was asked by a reporter Sunday on Air Force One for details about the magnetic resonance imaging test, noting that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has called for the results to be released. The president responded by calling Walz incompetent and saying that the results were “absolutely perfect,” just like the phone call that got him impeached the first time. But he apparently couldn’t say exactly what was perfect.

“What part of your body was the MRI looking at?” one reporter directly asked.

“I have no idea. It was just an MRI. What part of the body? It wasn’t the brain because I took a cognitive test and I aced it. I got a perfect mark, which you would be incapable of doing,” Trump said.

Trump’s MRI came as part of an unexpected visit to the medical center only six months after his annual physical exam. MRIs are not routine, and are usually conducted to assess tumors, joint injuries, or heart conditions. But even when asked about it last month, Trump couldn’t say why he was getting the MRI or what was being looked at.

All of this raises further questions about that October medical exam. Why would Trump need to be given a serious test like an MRI six months after his physical? It seems to suggest that Trump received other, serious tests besides the MRI and that he’s hiding something.

The president constantly brags about passing cognitive and mental acuity tests, and Sunday’s remarks to reporters were no different. But the more he talks about his mind, the more it seems that he isn’t on the level.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Hegseth Makes Fun of War Crimes With Twisted AI Children’s Book Meme

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth shared a sick post of a children’s book character as a war criminal.

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth speaking at a Turning Point Event
PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP/Getty Images

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth posted an AI image of popular children’s character Franklin the Turtle extrajudicially blowing up “drug boats,” just days after it was revealed he potentially committed a war crime of his own. 

Hegseth’s post—another installment in the GOP’s AI image fetish—is modeled after the cover of the Franklin children’s books, and reads “A Classic Franklin Story: Franklin Targets Narco Terrorists.” It shows the turtle in full U.S. military combat gear, launching a missile at brown-skinned men in their boats from a helicopter. 

“For your Christmas wish list …” Hegseth captioned the post.

X screenshot Pete Hegseth @PeteHegseth For your Christmas wish list…

The Trump administration has killed at least 80 people in its attacks on boats in the Caribbean Sea, claiming they are trafficking drugs to the United States. 

On Sunday, The Washington Post reported that on September 2, Hegseth gave a direct vocal order to kill every single person on an alleged drug boat off the coast of Trinidad. After the smoke cleared from the first strike, two people were left hanging onto the burning wreck of the ship, fighting for their lives. To comply with Hegseth’s instructions, the Special Operations commander ordered them to be bombed again, a “double-tap” attack that is widely considered a war crime. 

Hegseth spent the weekend defending his attack on a boat that posed no military threat to the United States whatsoever. 

“As usual, the fake news is delivering more fabricated, inflammatory, and derogatory reporting to discredit our incredible warriors fighting to protect the homeland,” he wrote on Sunday. “Biden coddled terrorists, we kill them.… Our current operations in the Caribbean are lawful under both U.S. and international law, with all actions in compliance with the law of armed conflict—and approved by the best military and civilian lawyers, up and down the chain of command.”

This isn’t a great defense of using wartime tactics to kill people the U.S. is not currently at war with. 

“I think it’s very possible there was a war crime committed; of course for there to be a war crime you have to accept the Trump administration’s whole construct here—which is we’re in armed conflict, at war,” Democratic Senator Chris Van Hollen told ABC News on Sunday morning. “It’s either murder from the first strike, if their whole theory is wrong—and I think the weight of the legal opinion here is that they’ve concocted this ridiculous legal theory. But even if you accept their legal theory, then it is a war crime. And I do believe the secretary of defense should be held accountable for giving those kinds of orders.”

Hegseth’s bizarre post on Sunday was rightfully met with outrage.  

“Shouldn’t they be hanging off the boat asking to be saved and then you killing them anyways?” one user asked

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s FBI Spent Nearly $1 Million on Redacting Epstein Files

A new report reveals the FBI’s frantic “special redaction project” when they thought the Epstein files would be released.

FBI Director Kash Patel
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
FBI Director Kash Patel

The bill mandating the Department of Justice to release the Jeffrey Epstein files has been signed into law, but certain parts may still never be seen by the public.

That’s at least in part because the DOJ has been paying FBI agents nearly $1 million in overtime to work on the “Epstein Transparency Project” at a bureau facility in Winchester, Virginia. FBI Director Kash Patel has tasked nearly 1,000 agents on the project, which, according to internal reports, has also been referred to as the “Special Redaction Project.”

Between March 17 and March 22, the bureau spent $851,344, according to a Bloomberg report, and agents racked up 4,737 hours of overtime pay between January and July looking through the DOJ’s evidence on Epstein. This included the investigation into Epstein’s 2019 prison death, as well as “search warrant execution photos,” “street surveillance video,” and aerial footage.

The DOJ’s remaining, unreleased Epstein documents amount to nearly 100,000 pages, and Patel and Attorney General Pam Bondi have told the FBI to flag every mention of Donald Trump. There are also 40 computers and electronic devices, 26 storage drives, more than 70 CDs, and six recording devices collectively containing over 300 gigabytes of data.

Physical evidence includes photographs, travel logs, employee lists, over $17,000 in cash, five massage tables, blueprints of Epstein’s island and Manhattan home, four busts of female body parts, a pair of women’s cowboy boots, one stuffed dog, a logbook of visitors to Epstein’s private island, and a list described as a “document with names,” which could be Epstein’s rumored client list.

It’s no secret that Trump, backed by his allies in Congress, fought long and hard to delay the Epstein files’ release, only to relent last month when Representative Adelita Grijalva was sworn in and cast the last needed House vote to authorize the release. This project, ostensibly to protect the privacy of Epstein’s victims and people not involved in his crimes, could also be a way to prevent exposing Trump and his allies when evidence gets released.

Edith Olmsted/
/

MAGA Is Already Blaming Democrats for Two National Guards Getting Shot

We know nothing about the person who allegedly shot two members of the National Guard.

Two members of the National Guard stand in front of caution tape in Washington, D.C.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty Images

Two National Guard members were shot just blocks away from the White House Wednesday, and although the identity and motive of the assailant is still unknown, MAGA Republicans are already blaming Democrats for the shooting.

Right-wing commentators rushed to their social media accounts after the shooting to hurriedly (and baselessly) connect the violent incident to their political opposition.

Benny Johnson was one of many who attempted to link the shooting to a group of Democratic lawmakers who’d published a video urging members of the U.S. military and intelligence community not to follow illegal orders.

“Just a few days ago, six Democrats claimed President Trump was issuing ‘unlawful’ orders to the military and that troops must resist. Two National Guard Members were just targeted and shot in Washington DC.,” Johnson wrote on X.

Eric Daugherty, a right-wing commentator, also attempted to connect those Democrats’ message to the violence in Washington. “They say Trump is using the military as his ‘personal gestapo,’” he wrote. “Two troops were shot today, right outside the White House. This should send shivers down the spine of every American.”

Greg Price, another right-wing commentator, linked the shooting to one of the lawmakers in particular, Senator Elissa Slotkin. He wrote that she “went on TV last Sunday and claimed that National Guardsmen were going to start shooting at American civilians.”

Crucially, those Democratic lawmakers hadn’t said anything about citizens taking up arms—or even protesting—against the government. They didn’t even mention Trump by name. They simply advised those who had sworn an oath to protect the U.S. Constitution to uphold the nation’s laws.

Only Trump advocated for violence against the government, claiming that the Democratic lawmakers had committed sedition “punishable by death.”

Additionally, Alexis Wilkins, the country singer girlfriend of FBI Director Kash Patel—who has proved increasingly expensive for taxpayers— decided to lend her salient political voice to the discussion surrounding the shooting.

“While everyone on X is fighting, the left is still attacking people who wear the uniform and support this country simply for doing so. There are more important things in this world and far bigger enemies who actually hate us and do, in fact, want to kill us,” she wrote on X Wednesday, urging people to “pray.” So, thank you for that, Alexis.

Last week, a federal judge ruled that the Pentagon had “exceeded the bounds of their authority” by ordering troops into the nation’s capital for “non-military, crime-deterrence missions.” But she stayed her decision until December 11 in order to give the Trump administration time to appeal the decision. Following the shooting Wednesday, Trump reportedly asked Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth to deploy an additional 500 troops to the nation’s capital.

The condition of the two National Guardsmen was not immediately clear Wednesday afternoon, after West Virginia Governor Patrick Morrissey said he’d received “conflicting reports” about their health status. D.C. Metropolitan Police confirmed that one suspect had been taken into custody.

This story has been updated.

Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Suffers Supreme Court Blow in Quest to Control Copyright Office

The Supreme Court has blocked Trump from firing another official just because he feels like it.

Donald Trump speaking
Win McNamee/Getty Images

The Supreme Court on Wednesday barred Donald Trump from firing the director of the U.S. Copyright Office for the time being.

Shira Perlmutter will stay in her job, part of the Library of Congress, while the court rules on two related cases. Trump had made an emergency appeal to the court to get her removed immediately, which has worked in the past for the administration with other officials.

This time, though, Perlmutter’s position has the word “Congress” in it, and she argued in court that this meant she was part of the legislative branch of government and thus couldn’t be fired from the executive branch. Perlmutter’s lawsuit also noted that Trump disagreed with a report she authored, in which she said that tech companies would likely have to pay licensing fees to access copyrighted materials for artificial intelligence models.

“Today, the administration’s unlawful executive overreach was not greenlit by the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Skye Perryman, president and CEO of Democracy Forward, which represented Perlmutter. “We are pleased that the Court deferred the government’s motion to stay our court order in a case that is critically important for rule of law, the separation of powers, and the independence of the Library of Congress.”

The other cases the court is reviewing involve Trump’s removals of Federal Trade Commissioner Rebecca Kelly Slaughter and Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. Slaughter is challenging her firing, saying that Congress requires the president to show cause when firing members of independent agencies, but the court allowed Trump to remove Slaughter until the case is decided next month. Cook was allowed to remain in her position, and her case will be heard by the court in January.

In May, a number of Trump appointees showed up at the Library of Congress with a letter from Trump claiming that they were now in charge, only to be rebuffed by library officials who filed a lawsuit. For now, the president has been rebuffed from his attempt to take control of an independent library. But with the conservative bent of the current Supreme Court, it may only be a speed bump.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Democrat Close to Flipping House Seat Deep in Trump Country

Democrat Aftyn Behn could win a special election in Tennessee—and Republicans are freaking out.

Aftyn Behn smiles as she listens to someone.
Screenshot/Aftyn for Congress TV ad

A Democrat is on the brink of winning a special election in Tennessee’s deep-red 7th congressional district—leading GOP Republicans and even President Trump into a frantic last-minute attack. 

An Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released Wednesday has Democrat Aftyn Behn nearly tied with Republican Matt Van Epps, 46 percent to 48 percent—with 2 percent voting elsewhere and 5 percent undecided. 

A victory here would continue an upward trend for Democrats on the local level, as Behn would be yet another Democrat to win on the state level this fall. Both Behn and Van Epps are vying to replace former Republican Representative Mark Green, who resigned from Congress in July.

Van Epps is the Trump-endorsed former commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services and an Army helicopter pilot running on issues like “the woke left’s push for gender surgeries and mutilation on minors,” making sure America “never abandons” Israel, and “advancing President Trump’s America First agenda: keeping our borders secure, rebuilding our military strength, protecting American workers, and restoring the values that make our nation great.”

Behn is a Tennessee state representative and former community organizer who is endorsed by the Knoxville Democratic Socialists of America. Her campaign has focused on a policy-minded, anti-corporate approach to the affordability crisis.   

Behn’s surge has the right exhausting all efforts. Conservative super PACs have already spent $3.3 million against her. And the social media attacks have been constant. The RNC Research X page spent all day Wednesday posting and reposting weak shots at Behn, and sharing old screenshots of her saying things like “cops do not keep us safe.”  

“She gets more demonic with each video that resurfaces,” anti-transgender activist Riley Gaine commented on a recording of Behn very calmly explaining how she disapproves of religions being “at the core of everything we do in the legislature.” 

Trump also began his day Wednesday morning offering his support for Van Epps, and was perhaps the only person on the right not to bombard Behn. 

“I am asking all America First Patriots in Tennessee’s 7th Congressional District, who haven’t voted yet, to please GET OUT AND VOTE for MAGA Warrior Matt Van Epps, tomorrow, November 26th, the last day to vote early in person,” he wrote. “You can win this Election for Matt! PLEASE VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS, who has my Complete and Total Endorsement.” Polls close at 12 P.M. NOON in most of TN-07, and every vote counts. IF YOU ARE IN LINE BY 12 P.M., STAY IN LINE, AND THEY MUST LET YOU VOTE! TN-07: Early Voting ends November 26th, and Election Day is December 2nd. GET OUT AND VOTE FOR MATT VAN EPPS—HE WILL NEVER LET YOU DOWN!” 

It’s obvious that Republicans see this race as a five-alarm fire, especially as they come off one of their worst weeks to date, with Marjorie Taylor Greene predicting a midterm loss in 2026 and more resignations on her way out, and other Republicans complaining about feeling walked all over by the Trump administration. 

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Steve Bannon’s Fans Are Furious Over His Epstein Connections

Jeffrey Epstein advised Bannon on Donald Trump’s first term.

Steve Bannon stands at a podium
DOMINIC GWINN/AFP/Getty Images

Former Trump White House strategist turned podcaster Steve Bannon is facing fire and fury from his listeners after new details emerged about his cozy relationship with child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

Bannon was a vocal proponent earlier this year for the release of the federal government’s Epstein files—before the extent of his relationship with Epstein became public knowledge, reported Media Matters Wednesday.

Bannon assisted Epstein in navigating the political and legal quagmire that was the last year of his life. As part of that, Bannon conducted a series of interviews with Epstein between 2018 and early 2019, totaling about 15 hours of unreleased footage.

The strategist was reportedly working on a pro-Epstein documentary up until the day of Epstein’s arrest, according to a trove of emails released by the House Oversight Committee two weeks ago.

Since then, Bannon has gone quiet on the issue, allowing the high drama of the Epstein files to fall into the background of his noisy War Room podcast. But the silent treatment has not played well with his audience, who claim they were betrayed by the far-right conspiracist.

“So Steve advising Epstein how to sugarcoat his depravities. I’ve been watching Steve for 6 hours per day since 2020, I’m so done with the ‘MAGA’ whisperer! Hypocrisy is not only Democrats disease!” wrote one user on X the day the emails were released.

Another X user condemned Bannon as a “fat pedo lover.”

Critics on Bannon’s Rumble page mocked him as “Epstein’s PR guy” and implored the far-right personality to “explain his relationship with Epstein.”

“PLEASE RELEASE THE OTHER 15 HOURS OF EPSTEIN INTERVIEW YOU HAVE IT’LL SHOW WHO YOU REALLY ARE WHICH IS WHY YOU HAVEN’T RELEASED IT,” commented one Rumble user.

Epstein, a New York socialite who orchestrated an international child sex trafficking ring to service the sick desires of the ultrawealthy, is believed to have abused hundreds of young girls.

His network included an array of high-profile, powerful individuals, including former treasury secretary and ex–Harvard University president Larry Summers, Victoria’s Secret chief executive Les Wexner, Wall Street titan Leon Black, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor (formerly Prince Andrew), and President Donald Trump.

After months of dragging their feet, Republicans in both chambers of Congress passed a bill to release the investigation files related to Epstein and his potential associates. Trump signed the bill on November 19, starting a 30-day timer on the documents’ release.

