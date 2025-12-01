Trump Whips MAGA Into a Frenzy With Bizarre Post on Military Loyalty

“There are laws that impact our Nation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, ‘Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces, … to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.’ Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!”

During an appearance on Fox 5 Sunday morning, Lippold clarified that there was no legal basis to recall Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatening to do so. Lippold also stated that the president’s claim that the lawmakers had committed sedition was unfounded because they had not advocated for or used violence. Instead, Lippold cited federal law targeting those who act with the “intent to interfere with, impair, or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces.”

“And that is something the Department of Justice should be looking into,” he said.