Trump Whips MAGA Into a Frenzy With Bizarre Post on Military Loyalty
Donald Trump’s followers think he is attacking a specific Democratic senator.
Donald Trump’s fanboys are foaming at the mouth for the arrests of Democratic lawmakers following the president’s latest direction to “DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!”
In the wee hours of Monday morning, Trump posted yet another screed not so subtly targeting a group of Democratic lawmakers who’d published a video urging members of the U.S. military and intelligence community not to follow illegal orders. His initial attempt was laden with typos, with Trump writing, “Ther [sic] are laws that affect our nation” before deleting, and then trying again.
“There are laws that impact our Nation,” Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. “Read Title 18, Chapter 115, Section 2387, ‘Whoever with the intent to interfere, impair, influence the loyalty, moral or discipline of the military and Naval Forces, … to be fined or imprisoned up to 10 years.’ Commander Kirk Lippold, U.S. Navy, Ret. This is right on point. DO WHAT HAS TO BE DONE!!!”
During an appearance on Fox 5 Sunday morning, Lippold clarified that there was no legal basis to recall Arizona Senator Mark Kelly, despite Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth threatening to do so. Lippold also stated that the president’s claim that the lawmakers had committed sedition was unfounded because they had not advocated for or used violence. Instead, Lippold cited federal law targeting those who act with the “intent to interfere with, impair, or influence the loyalty, morale, or discipline of the military or naval forces.”
“And that is something the Department of Justice should be looking into,” he said.
It seems Trump intends to make his government do just that, and MAGA was overjoyed that the president was preparing to take action against his perceived political enemies.
“Arrest Mark Kelly!” wrote David Freeman, a right-wing commentator who goes by the name “Gunther Eagleman” on X.
Eric Daugherty, a right-wing commentator, wrote on X that Trump had “posted the exact US law that seditious Sen. Mark Kelly, and other Congressional Democrats, likely violated.”
“Make an example or it happens AGAIN,” he added.