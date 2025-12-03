Republicans Panic After Narrow Victory in Deep-Red Tennessee
The margin of victory in the Tennessee special election is a giant warning sign for Republicans in 2026.
Even though a Republican won in Tuesday’s special election in Tennessee, the GOP is worried that their margin of victory was way too close.
Mark Van Epps won Tennessee’s 7th district congressional seat by about nine percentage points over Democrat Aftyn Behn, a big shift from Donald Trump’s 22-point victory in the 2024 presidential election. That swing could mean major losses for the GOP in the 2026 midterm elections.
As one House Republican told Politico, “Tonight is a sign that 2026 is going to be a bitch of an election cycle.”
“Republicans can survive if we play team and the Trump administration officials play smart. Neither is certain,” the anonymous representative said.
Behn made considerable ground in a deep-red district that hasn’t had a Democratic representative in over 40 years, and millions of dollars were spent for Republicans to hold onto what is normally a safe seat. This was not lost on national Republicans, who remember Democrats’ massive victories last month in New Jersey and Virginia.
“I’m glad we won. But the GOP should not ignore the Virginia, New Jersey, and Tennessee elections,” said Representative Don Bacon, a Republican representing a swing district in Nebraska who is retiring next year. “We must reach swing voters. America wants some normalcy.”
The narrow victory came as House Speaker Mike Johnson paid a visit to the state and President Trump addressed a rally via speakerphone. Even then, “it was too close,” a Republican House leadership aide told Politico.
“It was dangerous. We could have lost this district because the people who showed up, many of them are the ones that are motivated by how much they dislike President Trump,” agreed Senator Ted Cruz on Fox News Tuesday night.
“In a year, it’s going to be a turnout election, and the left will show up. Hate is a powerful motivator.”