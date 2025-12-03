Republicans Panic After Narrow Victory in Deep-Red Tennessee

“Minneapolis is proud to be home to the largest Somali community in the entire country. They’ve been here for decades in many instances. They’re entrepreneurs and fathers. They benefit both the culture and the economic resilience of our city,” Frey said. “Targeting Somali people means that due process will be violated. Mistakes will be made. And let’s be clear: It means that American citizens will be detained for no other reason than the fact that they look like they are Somali.”

Jacob Frey: "We are here to respond to credible reports relaying that there are as many as 100 federal agents that will be deployed to the Twin Cities with a specific focus on targeting our Somali community. To our Somali community -- we love you and we stand with you. That… pic.twitter.com/3nGvyxRntw — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Frey was backed up at the press conference by Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara, who said the city’s police department would not work with federal agents. He also defended citizens’ right to protest against the Trump administration.

“In moments like this, I know how real the fear is in our community. People are going to want to speak out, protest, and exercise their First Amendment rights. We will absolutely defend people’s right to do just that,” O’Hara said.