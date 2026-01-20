Skip Navigation
Trump Issues Awful MLK Day Statement After Uproar Over His Silence

Donald Trump was pressured into issuing a proclamation on Martin Luther King, Jr.—and it was terrible.

Black and white photo of Martin Luther King Jr. looking off to the side as several mics sit in front of him.
Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

President Trump issued a flimsy, ill-defined proclamation on Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day at 8:15 p.m. after hours of silence—and criticism from the NAACP.

“Dr. King pioneered a movement that would go on to triumphantly reaffirm our national conviction that every man, woman, and child is endowed by their Creator with rights to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness,” the statement read. “As President, I am steadfastly committed to ensuring that our country will always be guided by the same principles that Dr. King defended throughout his life and to upholding the timeless truth that our rights are not granted by government but endowed by Almighty God.” 

Trump went on to note that he had “proudly ordered the declassification of documents related to [King’s] assassination,” even as the family actively disapproved of how he went about releasing them at the time.  

Notably, the statement made no mention of racial justice or African Americans.

NAACP National President Derrick Johnson was unconvinced by the president’s proclamation, stating that “Donald Trump has zero interest in uniting this country or recognizing its history and diversity.”

“Instead, he wants to pit us against each other so that we don’t pay attention to the fact that his net worth has more than doubled while families lose their health care and access to essential services,” Johnson continued. 

Trump’s purposefully unspecific proclamation is yet another example of American politicians whitewashing, sanitizing, or outright denigrating the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr., a man who was surveilled, slandered, and eventually killed for organizing against violent racial discrimination and economic inequality of African Americans.

“We renew our resolve to honor our heritage, reclaim our freedom, and recommit to the truth that America is, was, and forever will be a great Nation,” Trump wrote near the end of his proclamation, using verbiage that had nothing to do with MLK Day. “On this day, I encourage all Americans to recommit themselves to Dr. King’s dream by engaging in acts of service to others, to their community, and to our Nation.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump Posts Private Messages From World Leaders Amid Anti-EU Rant

Things only got weirder from there.

Donald Trump gestures and speaks before boarding Air Force One
ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP/Getty Images

The president appears ready and willing to turn on some of America’s greatest allies in his quest to conquer Greenland.

In a frenetic string of posts to Truth Social late Sunday night, Donald Trump skewered Britain and France, and released private messages sent to him by French President Emmanuel Macron and NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.

Trump claimed that Britain was acting with “GREAT STUPIDITY” in its Chagos Islands deal, which would return the islands—a vestige of the empire’s colonies—to Mauritius. Despite previously supporting the exchange, Trump suddenly claimed that handing over the island of Diego Garcia, which hosts a U.S. military base, would appear weak to global forces such as China and Russia, and add to a “very long line of National Security reasons why Greenland has to be acquired.”

In another needless dig at America’s strategic partners, Trump also put Macron and Rutte on blast, publishing screenshots of private messages the European leaders sent to him in an attempt to redirect his energies away from annexing Greenland.

“I do not understand what you are doing on Greenland,” Macron wrote, according to Trump’s posts. “Let us try to build great things.”

That was, apparently, insulting enough to Trump to warrant a public callout that effectively calls into question the security of any exchange with the current U.S. leader.

Continuing his breathless digital rant, Trump shared a picture of himself in the Oval Office beside a poster board of the western hemisphere—in which the U.S., Canada, Greenland, and Venezuela were colored in with the American flag. In another post, Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself planting a U.S. flag in rocky terrain next to a sign reading “Greenland: U.S. Territory, Est. 2026.”

Meanwhile, while speaking with reporters earlier the same night, Trump opened his arms to Russian leader Vladimir Putin, whom he invited to join his “Board of Peace,” an idea he floated in September as part of a 20-point peace plan to control Gaza.

“Yeah, he’s been invited,” Trump said.

Edith Olmsted/
/

DHS Has Insane Defense for ICE Dragging Half-Naked Man Into Snow

ChongLy Thao’s family said the Department of Homeland Security’s excuse is completely false.

People hold up a banner that says, "ICE Out" during a protest in Minneapolis, Minnesota
Jim Vondruska/Getty Images

The Department of Homeland Security appears to have just made up the craziest excuse for terrorizing a U.S. citizen with no criminal record.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents were caught on camera Sunday dragging a elderly grandfather out into the snowy streets of St. Paul, Minnesota, wearing nothing but his basketball shorts, a blanket draped over his shoulders—and a pair of handcuffs.

Screenshot of a tweet
Screenshot

DHS released a statement Monday claiming that ICE had been conducting a “targeted operation” to detain two convicted sex offenders. “The US citizen lives with these two convicted sex offenders at the site of the operation. The individual refused to be fingerprinted or facially ID’d. He matched the description of the targets,” the statement said.

But the family of ChongLy “Scott” Thao told a very different story, according to journalist Marisa Kabas.

“[Thao] does not live with, nor has he ever lived with, the individuals DHS claims were targets of this operation. The only people residing at the home are Mr. Thao, his son, his daughter-in-law, and his young grandson,” the family said in a statement. “They do not know the individuals DHS references.”

“ICE agents did not present a warrant, did not ask for identification, and nevertheless forcibly entered the home with weapons drawn,” the statement said. “Mr. Thao went willingly with ICE, despite knowing he had done nothing wrong.”

One family member, Louansee Moua, wrote in a post on Facebook Sunday that agents pointed a gun at Thao’s daughter-in-law’s head during the chaotic arrest. Thao was driven around, questioned, and fingerprinted before being returned home.

The family’s statement said that dragging Thao half-naked into 12-degree weather was “unnecessary, degrading, and deeply traumatizing.”

This incident comes just days after one St. Paul resident warned neighbors that ICE agents had begun asking people to identify where Hmong and other Asian families live, as Donald Trump’s door-to-door immigration enforcement campaign continues to terrorize the Twin Cities.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Virginia Democrats Pass Major Amendment Amid GOP Gerrymandering Wars

The Democratic Party is one step closer to a big victory in the redistricting battles.

The Virginia State Capitol building
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Virginia’s Democratic-controlled legislature just got one step closer to victory in the battle against Donald Trump’s gerrymandering scheme.

The commonwealth’s Senate passed an amendment Friday that would allow the state to redraw its congressional map before the upcoming midterm elections, potentially netting Democrats, who already control six of the state’s 11 districts, an additional three or four seats.

The measure, which will amend Virginia’s Constitution to allow lawmakers to redraw the state’s congressional map if another state does the same outside of the typical decennial cycle, can now be slated to appear on a special election ballot sometime before April 16. If voters pass the amendment, that gives Democrats a major step up come November.

Earlier this month, Trump told Republican lawmakers that he needed the party to maintain control of the House and Senate in order to avoid being impeached.

Unfortunately for him, this seems increasingly unavoidable, as in a typical midterm cycle, the presidential party pretty consistently loses ground. Those basic odds, coupled with Trump’s dismal approval rating and Democratic candidates’ growing momentum is a particularly bad sign for the president, who has started babbling about potentially cancelling the midterm elections altogether.

So far, five red states have redrawn their congressional maps at the behest of Trump in order to hand a potential nine seats to the Republican Party: Missouri, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, and Utah. California also revamped its district lines to hand five seats back to the Democrats.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Judge Accuses Trump, Rubio, and Noem of “Unconstitutional Conspiracy”

A federal judge says the Trump administration was violating the Constitution with its targeted deportations of pro-Palestine activists and academics.

Donald Trump, Marco Rubio, and Kristi Noem
Getty x3

A Reagan-appointed federal judge says the Trump administration’s targeting of pro-Palestinian activists is an “unconstitutional conspiracy.”

U.S. District Judge William Young, who was appointed by President Ronald Reagan in 1985, criticized Trump’s draconian crackdown on people like Mahmoud Khalil and Rümeysa Öztürk, whose only crimes were being vocal supporters of Palestine, while announcing his plans to issue an order to prevent those kinds of targeted deportations from happening again.

“I find it breathtaking that I have been compelled on the evidence to find the conduct of such high-level officers of our government—Cabinet secretaries—conspired to infringe the First Amendment rights of people with such rights here in the United States,” Young said, alluding to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. “These Cabinet secretaries have failed in their sworn duty to uphold the Constitution.”

Young even compared the administration’s larger deportation policy to people catching and returning enslaved African Americans under the Fugitive Slave Act of 1850.

“I’ve asked myself why—how did this happen? How could our own government, the highest officials in our government, seek to infringe the rights of people lawfully here in the United States? And I’ve come to believe that there’s a concept of freedom here that I don’t understand,” he said at the same hearing. “The record in this case convinces me that these high officials, and I include the president of the United States, have a fearful view of freedom.”

Young plans on releasing a formal ruling sometime next week.

“We cast around the word ‘authoritarian,’” he said. “I don’t, in this context, treat that in a pejorative sense, and I use it carefully, but it’s fairly clear that this president believes, as an authoritarian, that when he speaks, everyone, everyone in Article II is going to toe the line absolutely.”

Edith Olmsted/
/

Americans Say Trump Is Failing on Nearly Everything, Brutal Poll Shows

Most Americans don’t believe Trump kept any of his promises during his first year in office.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters (not pictured) aboard Air Force One.
Samuel Corum/Getty Images

A majority of Americans said that President Donald Trump’s first year back in office was a failure, according to a humiliating CNN poll published Friday. No kidding.

Fifty-eight percent of Americans called Trump’s first year a failure, according to the poll, which showed Americans had found a new floor for the president’s dismal economic performance.

One year of Trump’s so-called “Golden Era” for America has landed him the worst approval rating on the economy in his entire presidential career. Just 39 percent of Americans approved of Trump’s handling of the economy, while 61 percent disapproved, landing him a net rating of -21 in the latest poll. In Trump’s first term, his worst net rating was -5 in 2017, with a 44–49 split.

A 55 percent majority said that Trump had worsened economic conditions, while just 32 percent said they’ve improved. And a whopping 64 percent of respondents said that Trump hadn’t done enough to lower the price of groceries. (Despite Trump’s lifeless promises to lower the price of groceries, healthy whole foods still remain out of reach for average Americans.)

The new year has only brought about more pessimism regarding the economy. Just over 4 in 10 respondents said that they expect the economy to improve a year from now, down from 56 percent from last January.

As economic anxieties have blossomed, more and more people have begun to believe that Trump has lost touch with the average American. Only thirty-six percent of respondents said he has the right priorities, down from 45 percent at the beginning of his term. And in a new all-time low for Trump, only one-third of respondents said they believed the president actually cared about them, down from 40 percent last March.

Again, is anyone actually surprised? As the president throws lavish parties, Americans struggle against the weakening job market, soaring prices, and steadily increasing inflation—and our cities fall into chaos at the hands of masked federal agents. But no, the president should really have a new ballroom.

Looking back on the many promises he made during his inaugural address, most respondents felt that he’d not made any progress toward actually achieving them.

Notably, the promise that the most respondents thought Trump had made progress on was “restoring safety to the United States.” But only 35 percent felt that way, while 38 percent thought he’d made things worse. And that was his best result. Thirty-five percent.

Meanwhile, the promise the most respondents felt he’d failed at was “being a peacemaker and unifier.” Just 25 percent of respondents said they felt he’d made progress on being a peacemaker, while 47 percent said he’d made things worse. This comes after Trump has launched a campaign of extrajudicial military strikes on boats the government claims—but won’t prove—are smuggling drugs, threatened multiple countries with military intervention (including our own allies), and weakened diplomatic ties with his ridiculous approach to foreign policy.

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Snubs Machado After Explaining Why He Took Her Nobel Prize

It seems the Venezuelan opposition leader’s gambit hasn’t paid off.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters outside the White House.
Tom Brenner/Getty Images

It seems that Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado’s ultimate show of fealty to President Trump will get her nothing.

Machado met with Trump on Thursday and brought along her Nobel Peace Prize, offering it to the president. It was clearly a last-ditch attempt to earn a larger role in any upcoming regime change effort in the wake of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro’s kidnapping. But Trump couldn’t care less.

“You just called Machado a ‘very nice person,’” reporters asked Trump Friday afternoon. “Why align yourself with [interim President] Delcy Rodríguez and the remnants of the Maduro regime, not with Machado, who has the support of the Venezuelan people?”

“Well, if you ever remember a place called Iraq, where everybody was fired, every single person. The police, the generals, everybody was fired,” Trump said. “And they ended up being ISIS. Instead of just getting down to business, they ended up being ISIS.... But I’ll tell you I had a great meeting yesterday by a person who I have a lot of respect for … and she gave me her Nobel Prize.”

When asked why he would want someone else’s Nobel Prize, Trump replied, “Well, she offered it to me.”

Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Republicans Say Trump’s Greenland Plan Is “Dumbest Thing” Ever

At least a handful of Republicans in Congress are pushing back against President Trump’s quest to take over Greenland.

Representative Don Bacon speaks to reporters in the Capitol.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Representative Don Bacon speaks to reporters in the Capitol.

At least six high-profile congressional Republicans have voiced their staunch opposition to President Trump’s desire to take over Greenland.

“I’ll be candid with you: There’s so many Republicans mad about this,” Nebraska Representative Don Bacon told the Omaha-World Herald. “If he went through with the threats, I think it would be the end of his presidency. And he needs to know: The off-ramp is realizing Republicans aren’t going to tolerate this and he’s going to have to back off. He hates being told no, but in this case, I think Republicans need to be firm.”

It’s the “the dumbest thing I’ve ever heard,” Bacon later told Politico.

“If there was any sort of action that looked like the goal was actually landing in Greenland and doing an illegal taking … there’d be sufficient numbers here to pass a war powers resolution and withstand a veto,” Senator Thom Tillis threatened.

Senator Lisa Murkowski argued that Greenland “needs to be viewed as our ally, not as an asset,” and even Senator Mitch McConnell stated that any incursion on Greenland would be “an unprecedented act of strategic self-harm” that risks “incinerating” NATO diplomacy.

Even so, the Trump administration still seems to be committed to seizing Greenland. On Friday, the president threatened countries who oppose his Greenland takeover with tariffs.

Edith Olmsted/
/

Fox Airs Shockingly Deceptive Edit on Minneapolis Amid ICE Takeover

Fox News is changing the words of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey, as ICE continues to violently crack down on residents there.

Two ICE agents detain a woman on the paved road as other masked agents stand nearby.
Stephen Maturen/Getty Images
ICE agents detain a woman after pulling her from a car in Minneapolis, on January 13.

Fox News host Laura Ingraham used a deceitfully edited clip of Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey in order to push the lie that he wants the police to take up arms against ICE officers.

Speaking about Frey’s press conference following yet another shooting involving a federal officer, Ingraham claimed Thursday that the mayor had urged people to “fight ICE” agents, when he actually said the exact opposite.

“Jacob Frey told the insurgents not to take the bait in responding to ICE. In another breath, he said this—” she said, leading into a short clip of the mayor’s remarks to the press.

“We have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” Frey said in the clip, which was bannered with the caption: “The Left Wants More Violence.”

“Frey says, ‘Fight ICE,’” Ingraham concluded. “Urging police to fight ICE agents. Again, this is insanity, but not if this is what you want,” she continued, laughing incredulously.

Ingraham is right about one thing: It is insane. But that’s probably because it didn’t actually happen—the clip of Frey was taken out of context as he described how bad things had gotten in his city.

“This is an impossible situation that our city is presently being put in. And at the same time we are trying to find a way forward, to keep people safe, to protect our neighbors, to maintain order. And we’re in a position right now where we have residents that are asking the very limited number of police officers that we have to fight ICE agents on the street, to stand by their neighbors,” he said. “We cannot be at a place right now in America where we have two governmental entities that are literally fighting one another.”

He described the conduct he’d seen from federal immigration officers as “disgusting” and “intolerable,” and accused them of “causing chaos” in Minneapolis. But then he said this: “For anyone that is taking the bait tonight, stop. That is not helpful. Go home. We cannot counter Donald Trump’s chaos with our own brand of chaos.”

“For those that are taking the bait, you are not helping,” he added. “And you are not helping the undocumented immigrants in our city. You are not helping the people that call this place home.”

Clearly Ingraham would rather back up the Trump administration’s false and misleading claims about the leaders in Minneapolis, while federal agents there continue to escalate tensions. Ingraham’s blatantly dishonest reporting is insanity, but not if more terror is what you want.

Edith Olmsted/
/

ICE Attacks Car Full of Kids, Leaving 6-Month-Old Baby Unconscious

ICE’s brutal crackdown on Minnesota is growing more terrifying each day.

Six federal agents wearing gas masks walk through tear gas at night.
Madison Thorn/Anadolu/Getty Images
Federal agents deploy tear gas as residents protest ICE in Minneapolis, on January 14.

A 6-month-old baby was hospitalized after federal law enforcement agents in Minneapolis struck a car full of children with a flash bang, before flooding it with tear gas.

Parents Shawn and Destiny Jackson told Kare11 that they were driving their six children home from a basketball game Wednesday when a protest stopped them in their tracks.

At least 200 protesters had begun to gather after a federal agent shot and injured a Venezuelan immigrant fleeing from a traffic stop Wednesday. Federal immigration officers appeared to use flash bangs, tear gas, and pepper balls in order to disperse the crowd.

Destiny told Kare11 that she watched a law enforcement officer throw a flash bang under her car, and it detonated. “Literally, all we heard was boom, and our car went up and we came down, and every air bag deployed out of the car,” she said.

As the parents urged their children to get out of the trapped vehicle, tear gas began to seep into the car. Destiny recalled her eldest telling his mom, “I can’t, Mom, and I can’t breathe.”

“Officers threw flash bangs and tear gas in my car. I got six kids in the car.… My 6-month-old can’t even breathe. This was flipped over,” Shawn told Fox9, referring to his child’s car seat. “My car filled with tear gas, I’m trying to pull my kids from the car.”

As bystanders rushed the children to the safety of a nearby house, they had to go back for the 6-month old who had stopped breathing. “He was the last person to come in, he was just like, lifeless, like, he had like, foam, like, around his mouth, and you can, he had tears coming out of his eyes,” Destiny told Kare11.

Destiny said she performed CPR on the child while others called emergency services, who arrived shortly after. “While we were in the ambulance, they were still throwing those bombs,” Destiny told Kare11. “And I remember the ambulance people were just telling my kids, like, ‘It’s OK, you’re safe in here.’”

While the Jacksons were OK physically, the terrifying experience has left its mark on her children. “My 11-year-old, who is autistic, keeps talking about it,” Destiny told Kare11. “He was talking about it all night. I couldn’t sleep because I was scared.”

The Trump administration has been actively provoking unrest in Minnesota, deploying an additional 1,000 federal immigration officers after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good, a mother of three. After the protest Wednesday, President Donald Trump threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act in order to deploy the U.S. military to Minnesota—a move sure to escalate tensions, not assuage them.

Although the Jacksons have never attended a protest, Destiny said she was now inspired to join the demonstrations. “My kids were innocent, I was innocent, my husband was innocent, this shouldn’t have happened,” she told Fox9. “We were just trying to go home.

