“Returning to the war against the narco is not an option,” Sheinbaum said in the clip from last year. “First because it is outside the framework of the law. All of the right wing that fill their mouths [with] the words ‘rule of law’ and defend the war against the narco, the war against the narco is outside the law because as I said or have said on several occasions, it is permission to kill without any trial.”

“She’s a cartel plant right?” a user replied to the clip, without providing any information about when or where it was from.

“She’s just saying what her cartel bosses tell her to say,” Musk said to the user. “Let’s just say that their punishment for disobedience is a little worse than a ‘performance improvement plan.’”