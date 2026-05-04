Has Trump Ever Actually Played UNO Before?
Donald Trump’s attempt to claim victory, presumably over Iran, hilariously backfired.
Donald Trump has the reputation of being a bit of a card shark—but apparently, he has no idea what he’s doing at the table.
The president was roasted alive on Sunday after he revealed via a photoshopped image that he doesn’t understand the rules of the popular card game UNO.
The image, first circulated by Trump and then the White House, depicts Trump holding a handful of “wild” cards. It’s unclear what Trump was referring to, but he has said before that he holds “all the cards” when it comes to negotiating with Iran.
“I have all the cards,” Trump wrote—apparently unaware that the goal of the 55-year-old game is to have no cards.
“In Uno that means you are losing,” quipped MeidasTouch editor in chief Ron Filipkowski.
“I bet this goes hard if you’re fucking stupid,” wrote Jamie Bonkiewicz, a political commentator who was allegedly visited by the Secret Service in January after she tweeted about White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt.
Other social media users had different interpretations of Trump’s empty flex, using the open-format meme to call the president out on his soft spot for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his failed economic strategies against China and Xi Jinping, his various connections to child sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein, and the current state of the war with Iran.
“Starting to think all those 3-D chess analogies were off the mark,” wrote X user @RoguePotusStaff.
That same day, in another ludicrous attempt to frame the president as a relentless victor, the White House official account shared an hour-long loop of Trump saying the word “winning” at one of his campaign rallies. “Can’t stop, won’t stop,” the account wrote.