Suspected Pelosi Attacker Wanted to Use Nancy to “Lure Another Individual”

But one disturbing detail deserves more attention: DePape wanted to use Pelosi as bait to lure in another individual.



Documents detailing DePape’s interviews do not specify who the individual is. Regardless, this one detail shows the magnitude of the threat. This attack was not just about the woman second in line to the presidency after the vice president, or about her family.

The direct insight into DePape’s motivations also cuts through the baseless conspiracy and lies being peddled by prominent Republicans. No, this attack was not a random crime indicative of the dangers of so-called urban America; nor was it carried out by some left-wing radical, or a gay prostitute.