Is Matt Gaetz Trying To Sneak His Way Out of Trump’s 2024 Announcement?

Just for fun, I checked DCA's departures board. Seems like things are fine? https://t.co/oLtCf3wRDU pic.twitter.com/pIMd7g4s6C — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 15, 2022

But Matt Gaetz might be a dedicated United customer, so I checked Dulles too pic.twitter.com/qAAAiVaTxX — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 15, 2022

Maybe Matt is a bargain hunter, so he's going to take the train up from Union Station and fly out of BWI. Good news, Matt! pic.twitter.com/Dlu151CoUu — Jane Coaston (@janecoaston) November 15, 2022

Gaetz, a proudly self-declared MAGA Republican, was among those challenging Kevin McCarthy’s House leadership. Trump, for his part, supported McCarthy’s nomination as House speaker.

But there has otherwise been no clear indicator of Gaetz also defecting from Trump. Last week, the representative spoke out amid calls from Republicans to ditch Trump following a disappointing midterm election, insisting that “only Trump can be trusted to enact the ‘America First’ agenda he ran on in 2016. We won’t accept any imitation.”

However, much has changed since even last week. As more elections have been declared, Trump’s mark has continued to decay—over 30 candidates he endorsed have lost, including far-right stars like Kari Lake and Blake Masters.