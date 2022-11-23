Glenn Youngkin, Who Supports No Gun Control, Is Heartbroken Over Virginia Walmart Shooting

Tucker Carlson Guest Blames Trans People’s “Evil Agenda” for Colorado Springs Shooting
Carlson and his guest accused the LGBTQ community for bringing violence on itself, because of their support for gender-affirming care.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson has taken his anti-LGBTQ rhetoric in the wake of the Colorado Springs shooting a step further, accusing the community of continuing to bring the violence on itself.
Carlson’s guest Tuesday night was Jaimee Mitchell, the founder of Gays Against Groomers. The anti-trans group launched in June ostensibly to protect children against sexual exploitation, but really pushes a conspiracy theory that higher powers are trying to force kids to transition.
Mitchell herself has shared racist and Nazi views, follows known white supremacists on social media, and encourages violent rhetoric—and Tuesday night was no exception.
“The tragedy that happened in Colorado Springs the other night, you know, it was expected and predictable,” she told Carlson. “I don’t think it’s going to stop until we end this evil agenda that is attacking children.”
During the show, Carlson also falsely claimed that gender-affirming care for trans children was the same as child abuse, and that teaching kids about gender and sexuality is sexual exploitation.
People were quick to note the chilling nature of Carlson and Mitchell’s conversation.
Five people were killed and at least 25 wounded Saturday night, the eve of Transgender Day of Remembrance, when a gunman entered the queer Club Q in Colorado Springs and opened fire. Two of the victims were trans, as was one of the people credited with helping to stop the shooter.
Since the shooting, many on the far right have been quick to distance themselves from having helped engender the attack—or even, like Carlson, blame the LGBTQ community for it.