Georgia Voters React to Herschel Walker Being Herschel Walker in New Warnock Ad

Georgia deserves better than Herschel Walker.



Vote today or as soon as you can! Visit https://t.co/lzN6iu3pOH to find where you can vote early. pic.twitter.com/KPsq9rc1qy — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) November 26, 2022

“Not only does it make no sense—I don’t even understand what he thinks he’s saying,” said one voter.



The ad, released Saturday, includes Walker rambling about how China gets all the “good air” while America has to clean up all the other air. “It’s all the same air,” another voter responds, exasperated. Each reaction more incredulous than the last.

Just as Warnock was able to contrast himself against a candidate rife with controversy and unlikability in Kelly Loeffler during his last Georgia Senate runoff, he is poised to do the same once more against Walker.

