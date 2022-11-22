White House Chief Medical Adviser Anthony Fauci spent his last public briefing, on Tuesday, urging people to please get their COVID-19 shots and boosters if they haven’t already.

Fauci, who was the public face of the COVID response under the Trump and Biden administrations, briefed reporters from the White House for the last time before he leaves the government in December. He urged people to get up to date on their COVID and flu shots before winter.