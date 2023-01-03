George Santos’s No Good, Very Bad First Day In Congress

🚨Rep.-elect George Santos has arrived on Capitol Hill



He did not answer multiple questions, only telling me he will vote for Kevin McCarthy for speaker. pic.twitter.com/fiiFnHNxks — Lalee Ibssa (@LaleeIbssa) January 3, 2023

Appearing less like a man trying to make a splash on his first day on the hill, and more like a man advised by his lawyer to remain silent, Santos certainly isn’t projecting confidence to voters, or even to people wondering if he deserves to be in Congress at all.

After being royally exposed for lie after lie during the past few weeks, Santos has shown no intention of resigning, and the Republican caucus overall hasn’t made any substantial indication of what they will do. It’s a bit concerning for such an unflappable liar to just be sitting in Congress like a bored middle schooler.



Meanwhile, Santos is facing reopened criminal charges in Brazil for allegedly stealing the checkbook of an elderly man his mother was taking care of as a nurse, and using it to buy some $1,300 worth of clothes and shoes.

