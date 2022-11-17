Hunter Biden Laptop, Stephen Miller, and More: House Republicans Preview Their Agenda

On Thursday morning, just hours after Republicans secured control of the House, Representatives Jim Jordan and James Comer held a press conference accusing the president of participating in his son’s business dealings. Jordan is expected to chair the House Judiciary Committee and could launch a probe into the younger Biden, and even the entire family.

The Biden Crime Family must be investigated as a matter of national security. https://t.co/RocK6fzZEV — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) November 17, 2022

They also managed to slip in an accusation of human trafficking against the president.

Republicans are reportedly also planning to investigate current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the Department of Justice for their treatment of those arrested for involvement in the January 6 attack on the Capitol.