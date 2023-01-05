Lauren Boebert Says No House Speaker Means Congress Isn’t Spending Money (That’s Not True)

After calling House Speaker's race "funny," Ben Shapiro: "The stakes for the Speakership of the House are incredibly low at this point because all the leader of the House, basically, has to do is say 'no' to most of Joe Biden's proposals" pic.twitter.com/bpKNdfmkj4 — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 4, 2023

Some conservatives are even explicitly arguing that Congress’s inability to pick a speaker and conduct the people’s business is good, because, as Representative Tim Burchett, who backs McCarthy, says happily, “If we’re not doing anything, we’re not doing anything.”

Rep Tim Burchett on House Speaker's race: "If we're not doing anything, we're not doing anything. So maybe this is a good idea that we're not being able to do any work" pic.twitter.com/1iNe50UAgj — Jason Campbell (@JasonSCampbell) January 4, 2023

And just as some on the right are openly revealing how hollow the conservative project really is, others are admitting how the wheels of Republican politics tend to turn: not by the will of voters but by which way the wind of the most conspiratorial among them blows. Representative Guy Reschenthaler, who has backed McCarthy’s speakership bid, said Tuesday that the Republicans holding out might change their mind once Fox News’s Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity weigh in. Since then, the stalemate has only grown, and there is no clear end in sight.

As with nearly every drama in Congress, we are reminded once again of the apathetic, cynical conservative project, one that is devoid of any concern with making people’s lives better.

