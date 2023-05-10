According to reports, Wednesday’s town hall will be set in front of an audience solely of New Hampshire Republican and Republican-leaning independent voters. It is not uncommon for town halls to be in front of members of the candidate’s party (though, perhaps that’s a convention that doesn’t have to remain)—but this is someone who has been charged with numerous crimes and helped incite a coup on America’s democracy.

And those Republican voters are the ones who get to ask questions of Trump, who, as a reminder, is still the front-runner in his party among said Republican voters.

CNN’s Kaitlin Collins will be the anchor tasked with the job of both hosting a space for voters to ask questions and determining when to jump in and what questions to ask. She will have to fact-check Trump in real time, lest the network already giving a criminal open-air time also allows said criminal to lie even more.