Biden Roasts Tuberville for Celebrating Infrastructure Bill He Voted Against
Dark Brandon is enjoying this one.
On Tuesday, Alabama Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville celebrated the distribution of $1.4 billion to Alabama to expand broadband access, a key tenet of President Biden’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. The problem? Tuberville voted against the bill.
And Biden is not letting him off the hook.
After responding on Twitter to Tuberville’s celebration of the bill with “See you at the groundbreaking,” Biden didn’t leave it there.
The president was in Chicago Wednesday, where he delivered remarks on his vision for “growing the economy from the middle out and the bottom up, not the top-down,” as administration officials described it. During his speech, Biden cheekily went after Tuberville once again.
“To no one’s surprise, it’s bringing along some converts. People strenuously opposed, voting against it when we had this going on,” Biden began.
Beyond the slight towards Tuberville, Biden focused much of his time railing against conventional trickle-down economics, and the federal tax system favoring the wealthy at the expense of everyone else:
The remarks come at the dawn of the Biden administration’s three-week tour across America highlighting his administration’s manufacturing, infrastructure, and green energy investments in every corner of the country.
While Tuberville has been in full scope for his hypocritical celebration, other Republicans including Senator John Cornyn and Representative Nancy Mace have similarly been attempting to celebrate the popular investments brought from the infrastructure bill that they also voted against.