Republicans Prepare Attack on Loudest Anti-Impeachment Voice in Their Party

Republicans have begun to speak out against Buck, and there is even an effort to find a candidate who can launch a primary challenge against Buck, CNN reported Tuesday.

“Everyone on Capitol Hill knows that Ken Buck has given up on his work with the Freedom Caucus, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Judiciary Committee so that he can try out for jobs with TV networks or the Biden administration,” a Republican source familiar with the internal discussions, speaking anonymously, told CNN. “He’s totally abandoned all principles to try and make a name for himself. It’s sad that such a formerly great member would do so.”

A Republican lawmaker, also speaking anonymously, said, “We call him ‘Buckle.’”