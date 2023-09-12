Republicans Prepare Attack on Loudest Anti-Impeachment Voice in Their Party
Republicans are reportedly planning to launch a primary challenge against the vocal critic of Biden impeachment.
Republicans are turning on Ken Buck, the Colorado representative who is one of the most outspoken GOP critics of the plan to launch an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden.
House Speaker Kevin McCarthy will reportedly tell fellow Republicans this week that he will open the inquiry. Buck has been vocal in his opposition to the plan, accusing McCarthy of using impeachment talk to distract from government spending bills.
Republicans have begun to speak out against Buck, and there is even an effort to find a candidate who can launch a primary challenge against Buck, CNN reported Tuesday.
“Everyone on Capitol Hill knows that Ken Buck has given up on his work with the Freedom Caucus, the Foreign Affairs Committee, and the Judiciary Committee so that he can try out for jobs with TV networks or the Biden administration,” a Republican source familiar with the internal discussions, speaking anonymously, told CNN. “He’s totally abandoned all principles to try and make a name for himself. It’s sad that such a formerly great member would do so.”
A Republican lawmaker, also speaking anonymously, said, “We call him ‘Buckle.’”
Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene has made several pointed digs at Buck in recent days, after he called out her impeachment enthusiasm.
“Marjorie filed articles of impeachment on President Biden before he was sworn into office … so the idea that she is now the expert on impeachment or that she is someone who should set the timing on impeachment is absurd,” Buck told MSNBC on Sunday.
Greene hit back, tweeting, “When is Ken Buck going to announce he’s a Democrat? The amount of shilling for Joe Biden is astounding.”
Separately, she told CNN, “I really don’t see how we can have a member on Judiciary that is flat out refusing to impeach.… It seems like, can he even be trusted to do his job at this point?”
Despite the heat coming his way, Buck seems unwilling to bend. And he’s not alone: Some moderate Republicans also oppose launching an impeachment inquiry. Given the razor-thin majority that Republicans hold in the House, it’s unclear if McCarthy’s bid will work.