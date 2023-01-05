Matt Gaetz Votes for Donald Trump for House Speaker in Sign That This Will Never End

GOP insurgents: How dare you say we are not serious about making Byron Donalds Speaker of the House?!



Matt Gaetz: [Votes for Trump for Speaker] — Ryan Grim (@ryangrim) January 5, 2023

Gaetz is one of 19 Republicans who have remained staunchly anti-McCarthy, although they previously were united behind a challenger candidate, first Jim Jordan and then Byron Donalds.

Gaetz has previously floated the idea of Speaker Trump. If he and his party did agree to vote Trump into speakership, the move would be incredibly unprecedented but not technically forbidden. If he became speaker, one major concern is that Trump would have outsize influence on what legislation comes to the floor.

Legislative power has become fairly centralized in the House speaker, and a Speaker Trump could decide whether bills to keep the government open or raise the debt ceiling ever reach debate.