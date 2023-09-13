If You Like Dating Men, Good Luck, Says New Poll
A new poll shows women and gender minorities are way more liberal than cisgender men, who have some wild opinions on what they consider a “red flag.”
It’s no wonder dating is so hard right now: a new survey shows that women have far more normal red flags than men.
The survey, which was conducted by Change Research, found that women and transgender and nonbinary people lean far more liberal than men do. This political divide results in many more ways that potential dates can give women the ick.
Change Research polled 1,033 people aged 18-34 in the last week of August and found that 64 percent of women are politically left of center, as are 86 percent of trans and nonbinary people. In comparison, just 39 percent of men identify as liberal or progressive.
These divisions in political beliefs naturally affect how people choose to spend their free time. It also affects how they view potential partners. For 76 percent of women, it’s a huge red flag if a date identifies a MAGA Republican. It’s also a red flag for more than half of women if someone identifies as conservative.
Other major red flags for women include listening to Joe Rogan, refusing to see the Barbie movie, saying “All Lives Matter,” and believing that there are only two genders.
In comparison, a quarter of men say listening to Joe Rogan is a green flag. Nearly a third of men say that saying “All Lives Matter” is a green flag, and 46 percent of men say that believing there are only two genders is also preferable.
It would be easy to brush these statistics off as women having too many standards. But maybe a better way to look at the data is that women really want to date people who care about their rights and wellbeing.