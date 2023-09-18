Trump Wishes Jews Happy New Year by Declaring Most of Them Want to “Destroy America”

“Just a quick reminder for liberal Jews who voted to destroy America & Israel because you believed false narratives!” the image was captioned. “Let’s hope you learned from your mistake & make better choices moving forward! Happy New Year!”

Seven in 10 American Jews identify with or lean toward the Democratic Party, according to polling from the Pew Research Center.



For someone who says he is incredibly pro-Israel, Trump has a habit of threatening Jewish people in his own country. In October, he accused American Jews of failing to praise his Israel policies enough.

