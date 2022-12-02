Musk Suspends Kanye West From Twitter, Again—This Time for Being a Nazi

West, known now as “Ye,” spent about three hours on Jones’s Infowars program on Thursday, filling the entire time peddling Nazi propaganda, Holocaust denialism, and support for Hitler. But even that wasn’t enough for him.



Later Thursday night, Ye took to Twitter to post a swastika.

#KanyeWest just tweeted a picture of a swastika within a Star of David with the words: "YE24 LOVE EVERYONE" in the tweet.



This comes after #Kanye praised Hitler earlier today during an interview conducted by far-right extremist #AlexJones. pic.twitter.com/kRqM0eo4Hk — Devon Heinen (@DevonHeinen) December 2, 2022

Ye then posted screenshots of a conversation between him and Musk, where the Twitter CEO tried to conduct personal content moderation, telling Ye he had “gone too far.”