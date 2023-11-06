George Santos Offers Deranged New Explanation on “Jew-ish” Heritage

Santos: Oh, it's true. I spent the last ten months DNA, hiring genealogists --



Raju: Is there documentation of this?



Santos: Unfortunately, Ukraine is in the middle of a war and my grandfather came from Ukraine pic.twitter.com/Dm9t7l43Uy — Acyn (@Acyn) November 5, 2023

Santos said he has done DNA testing and hired genealogy experts. Those results should be available regardless of whether there is a war in Ukraine or not.

He then doubled down on his claim that he is “Jew-ish,” meaning that he is Roman Catholic but has Jewish heritage. Santos told Raju on Sunday that his grandparents had Brazilian citizenship documents forged.

But the Jewish news outlet Forward reported in December that Santos’s maternal grandparents were born in Brazil, well before the Nazis came to power in Europe, citing genealogy websites, a 1958 local newspaper article, and church records from 1928.