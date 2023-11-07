Michael Cohen Reveals Old Trump Documents That Show Exactly How He Operates
“He does the same thing over and over and over,” complained the former Donald Trump attorney.
Michael Cohen says his former boss Donald Trump’s brilliant strategy for his litany of lawsuits is simply to recycle old insults.
Trump has launched countless volleys of insults at everyone involved in his legal issues, from the prosecutors to the judges and courtroom staff. He has earned himself several fines and gag orders in the process. Cohen, Trump’s former lawyer and fixer, explained the thought process behind the vitriolic onslaught in a Monday night interview.
“What Donald always does is, he uses the same play,” Cohen told MSNBC’s Jen Psaki, noting how it was easy to guess what Trump’s next move would be. “He does the same thing over and over and over.”
Cohen then held up a piece of paper he said he found in a drawer. Someone had written on the paper, “Obama reps is using lightweight New York state attorney general Eric Schneiderman to target political enemies.”
“All you have to do is just remove Eric Schneiderman’s name from it, put it into Letitia James or put it into Jack Smith or put it into anyone. It’s the same language over and over,” Cohen said. “He thinks that it was beneficial to him then, which we all know it wasn’t.… It didn’t work there, and it’s not gonna work here.”
Psaki pointed out that MSNBC has not had a chance to verify the document yet, but Cohen maintained that it illustrated his point.
“Donald thinks everybody else is stupid,” Cohen said. “He thinks he’s more devious; it’s just not so.”
Trump took the witness stand Monday in his New York business fraud trial. Throughout five hours of testimony, he tried to talk his way out of taking accountability, but he just ended up talking himself into more trouble.