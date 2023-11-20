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Ron DeSantis Thinks Elon Musk is the Real Victim

The Florida governor comes to Musk's defense after the X founder agreed that Jews "push hatred" against white people.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022
Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis in 2022

Asked about X (formerly Twitter) owner Elon Musk’s antisemitic comments, Florida governor and struggling Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis shrugged.

During a Sunday interview on CNN, anchor Jake Tapper asked DeSantis if he condemned Musk’s comments. DeSantis insisted that he “did not see the comment”—despite the fact that Musk’s claim that Jews “push hatred” against white people had sent advertisers fleeing the platform.

“I know that Elon has had a target on his back ever since he purchased Twitter, because I think he’s taking it in the direction that a lot of people who are used to controlling the narrative don’t like,” the presidential hopeful said.

Tapper then read Musk’s tweet aloud, and DeSantis replied that he is concerned about antisemitism “across the board.” He pointed to recent legislation he signed to combat antisemitism on Florida college campuses. His efforts have resulted in a lawsuit for allegedly violating the First Amendment.

The University of Florida chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine announced last week that it is suing DeSantis and university leaders for shuttering the group. University Chancellor Ray Rodrigues claimed that SJP provides “material support” to a “terrorist organization,” which the chapter says is untrue.

Later in Sunday’s interview, Tapper pointed out that DeSantis still hadn’t actually condemned Musk’s comments. DeSantis hedged once more.

“I know you tried to read it, I have no idea what the context is,” he said. “I know Elon Musk. I have never seen him do anything. I think he’s a guy that believes in America. I have never seen him indulge in any of that. So it’s surprising if that’s true, but I have not seen it. So I don’t want to sit there and pass judgment on the fly.”

An X user posted last week that Jewish communities have pushed “diabolical hatred against whites,” a neo-Nazi talking point. Musk replied, “You have said the actual truth.” About an hour later, he tried to claim he was only criticizing the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish nonprofit Musk has threatened to sue for monitoring hate speech on X. (ADL head Jonathan Greenblatt came to Musk’s defense over the comments, thanks in large part to his support for Israel.)

The next day, a report published by Media Matters found that X has been placing ads for brands including Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity next to posts that promote Hitler and Nazi beliefs.

Advertisers have fled the site in the wake of Musk’s comments and revelations that ads have been displayed on hateful, antisemitic posts.

Meanwhile, marketing leaders have started to urge X CEO Linda Yaccarino to resign. Yaccarino, who used to chair NBCUniversal’s global advertising division, was hired to help steady X from Musk’s tumultuous reign and woo advertisers back to the platform.

But now her former peers are warning her that she risks doing permanent damage to her reputation if she stays on.

“The issue is no longer about content adjacencies or content moderation,” Lou Paskalis, the founder and CEO of marketing firm AJL Advisory told Axios. “It’s simply that the owner is not someone marketers can do business with.”

Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
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“He’s F*cked”: Republicans Predict the End of George Santos

After the damning House ethics report, Republicans are finally turning against George Santos.

George Santos
Al Drago/Bloomberg/Getty Images

A new survey of House members indicates that at least 60 Republicans intend to vote to expel Santos, Politico reported. That’s more than double the number who voted against him in another expulsion attempt earlier this month.

The sudden change of opinion follows the release of a scandalous, 56-page ethics report on the New York Republican, which found that he blew campaign funds on personal expenses, including Botox injections, trips to Atlantic City with his husband, and subscriptions on OnlyFans, an online content service primarily used by sex workers.

In order to remove him for good, Democrats will need to rally a unanimous vote from their party along with roughly 80 Republican votes. And that is looking increasingly likely, as right-wing opinion of Santos continues to sour, flipping more Republican votes by the day.

“He’s fucked,” one GOP leadership aide told Politico under the condition of anonymity.

Other Republicans took to social media to express their frustrations, believing that they had given Santos enough time following initial reports that found the freshman congressman lied about almost every detail of his life, including obtaining a college degree, working on Wall Street, and his alleged Jewish heritage.

“I gave Rep. George Santos the time needed for an ethics report following his indictments,” said Iowa Representative Randy Feenstra in a statement.

“Rep. George Santos has proven that his ethics do not align with what we expect from our leaders. In light of the Ethics Committee report, I will vote to expel him from Congress for his illegal and unethical behavior should he choose not to do the right thing and resign,” Feenstra added.

Santos has been indicted on 23 charges related to wire fraud, credit card fraud, money laundering, falsification of records, and identity theft.

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How Many Advertisers Can X (Twitter) Lose in One Day Thanks to Elon?

Elon Musk’s rampant antisemitism is causing advertisers to flee in droves.

Kirsty Wigglesworth/WPA Pool/Getty Images

Advertisers have fled X, formerly Twitter, in droves in the last 24 hours due to owner Elon Musk endorsing and promoting antisemitic beliefs on the platform.

An X user posted on Wednesday that Jewish communities have pushed “diabolical hatred against whites,” a neo-Nazi talking point. Musk replied, “You have said the actual truth.” About an hour later, he tried to claim he was only criticizing the Anti-Defamation League, a Jewish nonprofit Musk has threatened to sue for monitoring hate speech on X.

The next day, a report published by Media Matters found that X has been placing ads for brands including Apple, Bravo, IBM, Oracle, and Xfinity next to posts that promote Hitler and Nazi beliefs.

The floodgates opened soon after. IBM announced Thursday evening that it had paused advertising on X in light of the Media Matters report. The next morning, the European Commission said it had frozen ads on X.

“We have seen an alarming increase in disinformation and hate speech on several social media platforms in recent weeks, and X is certainly quite effective of that,” European Commission spokesperson Johannes Bahrke said at a Friday press conference. “We have therefore advised services to refrain from advertising at this stage on concerned social media platforms.”

Just hours later, Lionsgate Entertainment suspended all ads on X. Apple announced it was following suit less than an hour afterward.

Musk has owned X for little more than a year, and this is now the second time he has sent advertisers running. Hundreds of companies pulled ads from X when Musk first took over, promising to restore free speech to the platform.

Instead, hate speech has flourished during his reign. The social media research group National Contagion Research Institute found that in the 12 hours after Musk bought X, use of the n-word increased almost 500 percent.

And Musk is often a major source of that hate speech and disinformation. In addition to aggressively antisemitic posts, Musk also regularly lets Nazis back on X, shares transphobic content, and spreads conspiracy theories.

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Most Americans Want a Cease-Fire in Gaza. Most of Congress Still Doesn’t.

Here is a very short list of every member of Congress who has called for a cease-fire amid Israel’s war on Gaza

Several representatives open a banner demanding a cease-fire and condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza, in front of the Capitol on November 8.
Celal Gunes/Anadolu/Getty
Several representatives open a banner demanding a cease-fire and condemning the Israeli attacks on Gaza, in front of the Capitol on November 8.

Public support for Israel’s military barrage of the Gaza Strip is crumbling. The vast majority of Americans believe that their country should support a cease-fire in the escalating conflict, which so far has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians—more than half of them women and children—and 1,200 Israelis.

Sixty-eight percent of respondents agreed that Israel should call for a cease-fire and try to negotiate, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between November 13 and 14.

Meanwhile, just 32 percent of respondents said that the “U.S. should support Israel,” a 9 percent drop from October’s polling results.

But do U.S. politicians agree with the American people?

So far, only 55 representatives out of 435 members of the House of Representatives and four senators out of 100 Senate members have called for a cease-fire. They include:

House

  1. Representative Alma Adams (D-NC)
  2. Representative Becca Balint (D-VT)
  3. Representative Don Beyer (D-VA)
  4. Representative Sanford Bishop, Jr. (D-GA)
  5. Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)
  6. Representative Cori Bush (D-MO)
  7. Representative Tony Cárdenas (D-CA)
  8. Representative André Carson (D-IN)
  9. Representative Troy Carter (D-LA)
  10. Representative Greg Casar (D-TX)
  11. Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX)
  12. Representative Judy Chu (D-CA)
  13. Representative Emanuel Cleaver (D-MO)
  14. Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA)
  15. Representative Debbie Dingell (D-MI)
  16. Representative Lloyd Doggett (D-TX)
  17. Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX)
  18. Representative Valerie Foushee (D-NC)
  19. Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL)
  20. Representative John Garamendi (D-CA)
  21. Representative Jesús García (D-IL)
  22. Representative Robert Garcia (D-CA)
  23. Representative Al Green (D-TX)
  24. Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ)
  25. Representative Jared Huffman (D-CA)
  26. Representative Sara Jacobs (D-CA)
  27. Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-IL)
  28. Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)
  29. Representative Henry Johnson (D-GA)
  30. Representative Ro Khanna (D-CA)
  31. Representative Daniel Kildee (D-MI)
  32. Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA)
  33. Representative Summer Lee (D-PA)
  34. Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN)
  35. Representative James P. McGovern (D-MA)
  36. Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-MD)
  37. Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
  38. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
  39. Representative Donald Payne, Jr. (D-NJ)
  40. Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN)
  41. Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI)
  42. Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)
  43. Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL)
  44. Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD)
  45. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA)
  46. Representative Jan Schakowsky (D-IL)
  47. Representative Terri Sewell (D-AL)
  48. Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)
  49. Representative Bennie Thompson (D-MS)
  50. Representative Lauren Underwood (D-IL)
  51. Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM)
  52. Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-NY)
  53. Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA)
  54. Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)
  55. Representative Nikema Williams (D-GA)

Senate

  1. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)
  2. Senator Jeff Merkley (D-OR)
  3. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA)
  4. Senator Peter Welch (D-VT)

The joint statement signed by Representatives Bonnie Watson Coleman, Bennie Thompson, Nikema Williams, Valerie Foushee, Sanford Bishop, Jr., Donald Payne, Jr., André Carson, Lloyd Doggett, and Terri Sewell on Friday means that 9.2 percent of Congress have now called for a ceasefire.

“We urge you to use your immense influence and the full power of your office to continue negotiations and extend the bilateral pause beyond tomorrow so that both sides can build towards a bilateral ceasefire and, ultimately, a two-state solution,” they wrote, one day before the truce was set to expire. “Too many innocent lives have been lost already. The bloodshed must end.”

More than 500 political appointees and members of President Joe Biden’s staff have signed a joint letter calling for an immediate cease-fire.

“The overwhelming majority of Americans support a cease-fire. Furthermore, Americans do not want the U.S. military to be drawn into another costly and senseless war in the Middle East,” read the letter.

This article was updated on December 4.

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Pro-Palestine Protesters Disrupt Fox News, Demand End to Propaganda

“Fox News, Fox News, you can’t hide, your lies cover up genocide.”

Logo at the main entrance to the FOX News Headquarters (FOX)
Erik McGregor/LightRocket/Getty Images

A group of pro-Palestine protesters entered the New York headquarters of Fox News’s parent company on Friday, accusing the network of covering up “genocide.”

The activist organization ANSWER Coalition organized the demonstration. The protesters gathered in the lobby of the News Corp building, waving Palestinian flags and holding a banner that read, “Fox News’ lies cover up genocide.”

The protesters clapped and chanted, “Fox News, Fox News, you can’t hide, your lies cover up genocide.”

ANSWER coalition wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that “hundreds” of people attended the protest. But a spokesperson for the New York Police Department told The Hill that there were only about 30 protesters. The NYPD took 16 people into custody, the spokesperson said.

More than two-thirds of Americans support a cease-fire in Gaza, where fighting has continued relentlessly since Hamas attacked Israel on October 7. The death toll has now passed 12,000 civilians, the Gaza government said Friday, and more than two-thirds of those casualties are women and children.

Slowly, calls for a cease-fire are growing in the halls of Congress too. A total of 34 lawmakers have called for an end to fighting: 33 representatives, including the first Jewish lawmaker, Becca Balint, and one senator, Dick Durbin.

Congress has been overwhelmed by the outpour of public support for a cease-fire. Democrats reportedly are telling their staff to let calls from voters go to voicemail while the party forms an official opinion.

President Joe Biden has so far resisted calls for a cease-fire, though, telling reporters last week that there was “no possibility” of one. Meanwhile, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer participated in a March for Israel rally on Tuesday.

One of the speakers at the rally was far-right evangelical Pastor John Hagee, a known antisemite who once claimed Jews were responsible for the Holocaust. Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who last month suggested that civilians in Gaza are legitimate targets, also attended the rally.

On Wednesday, Democratic Representative Brad Sherman spread dangerous misinformation when he described a protest calling for a cease-fire “pro-terrorist.”

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