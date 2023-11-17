Here Are the Only Members of Congress Who Have Called for a Cease-Fire in Gaza
A list of every member of Congress who has called for a cease-fire amid Israel’s war on Gaza
Public support for Israel’s military barrage of the Gaza Strip is crumbling. The vast majority of Americans believe that their country should support a cease-fire in the escalating conflict, which so far has killed more than 12,000 Palestinians—more than half of them women and children—and 1,200 Israelis.
Sixty-eight percent of respondents agreed that Israel should call for a cease-fire and try to negotiate, according to a Reuters/Ipsos poll conducted between November 13 and 14.
Meanwhile, just 32 percent of respondents said that the “US should support Israel,” a 9 percent drop from October’s polling results.
But do U.S politicians agree with the American people?
So far, only 33 representatives out of 435 members of the House of Representatives and one senator out of 100 Senate members have called for a cease-fire. They include:
House
- Representative Alma Adams (D-NC)
- Representative Becca Balint (D-VT)
- Representative Don Beyer (D-VA)
- Representative Jamaal Bowman (D-NY)
- Representative Cori Bush (D-MO)
- Representative André Carson (D-IN)
- Representative Greg Casar (D-TX)
- Representative Joaquin Castro (D-TX)
- Representative Mark DeSaulnier (D-CA)
- Representative Veronica Escobar (D-TX)
- Representative Maxwell Frost (D-FL)
- Representative Jesús García (D-IL)
- Representative Al Greene (D-TX)
- Representative Raúl Grijalva (D-AZ)
- Representative Jonathan Jackson (D-IL)
- Representative Pramila Jayapal (D-WA)
- Representative Henry Johnson (D-GA)
- Representative Barbara Lee (D-CA)
- Representative Summer Lee (D-PA)
- Representative Betty McCollum (D-MN)
- Representative James P. McGovern (D-MA)
- Representative Kweisi Mfume (D-MD)
- Representative Ilhan Omar (D-MN)
- Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY)
- Representative Mark Pocan (D-WI)
- Representative Ayanna Pressley (D-MA)
- Representative Delia Ramirez (D-IL)
- Representative Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA)
- Representative Rashida Tlaib (D-MI)
- Representative Gabe Vasquez (D-NM)
- Representative Nydia Velázquez (D-NY)
- Representative Maxine Waters (D-CA)
- Representative Bonnie Watson Coleman (D-NJ)
Senate
- Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL)
Representative Mark DeSaulnier is the newest addition to this list, having joined the calls for a cease-fire on Friday.
More than 500 political appointees and members of President Joe Biden’s staff have signed a joint letter calling for an immediate cease-fire.
“The overwhelming majority of Americans support a cease-fire. Furthermore, Americans do not want the U.S. military to be drawn into another costly and senseless war in the Middle East,” read the letter.