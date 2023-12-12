Republicans Reject “Open and Transparent” Clause From Biden Impeachment Rules

Republicans vote down an amendment calling for "open and transparent" impeachment inquiry proceedings pic.twitter.com/KZI7JRrDdk — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 12, 2023

A senior House Republican aide identified with House Speaker Mike Johnson previously said that the term was excluded from the resolution on the basis that it was “too wordy,” according to USA Today.

But Democrats got feisty about that, pointing toward their 2019 impeachment inquiry into Donald Trump, which didn’t just include the phrase in its text but utilized it as a header to front a section explaining the proceedings.

“My point is that at the impeachment inquiry phase, when we took that vote, from then on, everything was public, which is why the resolution was structured as such,” said Colorado Representative Joe Neguse. “In this instance, Republicans have removed it, and it’s clear that they don’t intend to have a public process.”