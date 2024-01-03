Trump’s Idiot Lawyer Just Admitted He May Be Guilty of Insurrection

“The president is elected by the entire nation, and it should be the entire nation who determines who they want for president, whether they are guilty of insurrection or not,” Bobb said during an interview on Real America’s Voice. “It’s up to the people.”

Trump attorney Christina Bobb: “The president is elected by the entire nation and it should be the entire nation who determines who they want for president, whether they are guilty of insurrection or not.” pic.twitter.com/zz2QXHz1Cx — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 2, 2024

Bobb seems to be arguing that even an insurrectionist should be allowed to run the country, which could be seen as an admission of guilt.

Trump was recently disqualified from the primary ballots in Colorado and Maine, after the Colorado Supreme Court and Maine secretary of state determined that he had engaged in insurrection and was therefore constitutionally ineligible to run for president.