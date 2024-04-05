Watch Fox News Panic On-Air Over the Great Jobs Report
The hosts rushed to spin the news as negative for Joe Biden.
The Department of Labor released its first quarter report for jobs in the United States on Friday, and the results were much higher than expected, with nearly 303,000 jobs created. Good news for the country, right? Well, not according to the Fox Business Channel.
In a panel discussion about the report, host Maria Baritromo wondered aloud if the numbers were too good for cutting interest rates.
And then, other members of the panel, such as economist Joseph A. LaVorgna and Steve Moore, a former Trump economic advisor, tried to downplay the numbers by mentioning the growth in government jobs, as well as government spending.
To top it all off, the panel even found a way to credit Donald Trump in a roundabout way, wondering “if maybe the market is pricing in a little bit, and employers too, the idea that maybe we’re going to get a new president in November,” Moore said.
For much of Joe Biden’s presidency, his administration has been fighting an uphill battle trying to win over voters on the status of the economy, which conservative outlets like the Fox Business Channel certainly haven’t helped. These latest jobs numbers are further proof that Biden has been better for the economy than Trump, no matter how many conservative media talking heads try to pretend otherwise.