Rudy Giuliani Was a Huge Creep Even on January 6, Ex-Trump Aide Says

Former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson says Giuliani sexually assaulted her on the day of the insurrection.

Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc/Getty Images

Nothing will stop Rudy Giuliani from being a giant creep, not even preparing to lead an insurrection, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson has alleged.

Hutchinson worked as the top assistant to Donald Trump’s chief of staff Mark Meadows, and she eventually became a star witness for the House January 6 investigative committee. In her new book Enough, Hutchinson accuses Giuliani of groping her just before Trump’s speech on January 6, The Guardian reported Wednesday.

In an excerpt from the book, Hutchinson describes waiting in a marquee tent at the Ellipse, just before Trump addressed the crowd that would eventually turn into a raging mob. She says Giuliani approached her “like a wolf closing in on its prey.”

Rudy wraps one arm around my body, closing the space that was separating us. I feel his stack of documents press into the small of my back. I lower my eyes and watch his free hand reach for the hem of my blazer,” Hutchinson writes.

“‘By the way,’ he says, fingering the fabric, ‘I’m loving this leather jacket on you.’ His hand slips under my blazer, then my skirt.”

“I feel his frozen fingers trail up my thigh,” she continued. “He tilts his chin up. The whites of his eyes look jaundiced.”

When Hutchinson looked to John Eastman, another Trump lawyer, for help, he only “[flashed] a leering grin.”

Giuliani’s disgusting behavior should come as no surprise. His former associate sued him in May for even more repulsive behavior.

Noelle Dunphy accused Giuliani of promising to pay her a $1 million annual salary but instead raping and sexually abusing her over the course of two years. Her lawsuit alleges that Giuliani was constantly drunk, talked openly about trying to overturn the 2020 election, and even plotted to sell pardons with Donald Trump at the low, low price of $2 million each.

In August, Dunphy’s lawyer filed transcripts of recordings she made in 2019 that show just how disgusting Giuliani was. In multiple different conversations, Giuliani made aggressively lewd and possessive comments to Dunphy, at one point saying, “I want to own you, officially.”

He said he gets “hard” when he thinks about her and how smart she is, even though normally, “I’d never think about a girl being smart. If you told me a girl was smart, I would often think she’s not attractive.”

Sidney Powell’s Lesson: Overthrow Government, Wait in Airport Lines Like Everybody Else

Donald Trump’s former lawyer is complaining about her status with the TSA after being charged with racketeering.

Lin Wood
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Sidney Powell, former Trump lawyer

Donald Trump’s former lawyer Sidney Powell thinks that one of the greatest injustices to befall her for trying to overthrow the 2020 election is losing her TSA status, court documents revealed.

Powell was indicted in Georgia alongside Trump and 17 other co-defendants for trying to overturn the state’s presidential election results. Powell was charged with racketeering, conspiracy to commit election fraud, conspiracy to commit computer theft, trespass and invasion of privacy, and conspiracy to defraud the state.

Her legal team filed a motion on Friday to dismiss the racketeering charges, and in the motion was buried this gem of a footnote: “Ms. Powell’s longstanding trusted traveler status has been revoked by TSA for ‘her criminal history’—in addition to other problems created by this wrongful indictment.”

It’s not clear from the filing if Powell is complaining about losing her status with PreCheck, Global Entry, or Clear—but it is funny that her priority upon facing racketeering charges is her experience with the TSA.

Powell has previously tried to argue that she should not be held accountable for trying to overthrow the Georgia election. Earlier this month, her lawyers requested that her case be severed from Trump’s, instead of being tried alongside him as Willis wants.

Powell’s lawyers argued that she is not connected to the other defendants because she never officially represented Trump in Georgia. They insisted that she could only get a fair trial if she were tried alone. Judge Scott McAfee was unconvinced and rejected Powell’s request.

“Piss Baby” Charlie Kirk Heckled in University Visit

The right-wing activist is not pleased at being drowned out by protesters on campus.

Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Politicon

Right-wing activist Charlie Kirk was met with a less than warm welcome when he arrived to speak at Northern Arizona University on Tuesday.

In a video shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, a buzzing crowd of protesters crowded around Kirk, flipping him off and yelling in his face. Kirk—who founded Turning Point USA and is known for peddling misogynist and transphobic talking points—had been invited to open for a talk at the University called “Prove Me Wrong: The Government is Lying To You.”

The protesters held signs with slogans like “Trans rights = human rights” and “Charlie Kirk Is a Piss Baby Change My Mind.”

When Kirk sat at a stall on campus, supposedly to debate students in the style of right-wing commentator Steven Crowder’s “Change My Mind” booth, protesters gathered around chanting “Fuck you, fascist!”

Kirk took to X to complain that he had been “SWARMED by angry mob of leftists, trans activists,” before quickly insisting that there were actually more supporters there than there were protesters.

“Angry indoctrinated college women will ruin America if we let them,” Kirk wrote in another post on X, captioning a photo of him outnumbered by a crowd of the Northern Arizona University protesters.

If Kirk doesn’t like college women, maybe he should do them a favor and stay off of college campuses.

MAGA Lawyer Lin Wood Flips Against Trump in Georgia Racketeering Case

The former pro-Trump lawyer will be working with Georgia in the case against Donald Trump.

Mondaire Jones
Apu Gomes/Getty Images

One of Donald Trump’s former lawyers flipped on him in the Georgia indictment, new court documents revealed Wednesday.

Lin Wood was one of the first to promote the falsehood that the 2020 presidential election had been stolen. He was part of Trump’s legal team that unsuccessfully tried to overthrow the election. The Georgia grand jury had recommended Wood be charged for trying to overturn the state’s election results, but Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis declined to do so.

Turns out that was because Wood opted to flip on his former boss. “L. Lin Wood is a witness for the State in the present case,” Willis explained in a court filing.

Wood is at least the second Trump ally to turn on the former president. Earlier this month, Mar-a-Lago information technology worker Yuscil Taveras agreed to testify against Trump in the classified documents case.

Taveras had initially denied to special counsel Jack Smith’s team that there had been any conversations at Mar-a-Lago about security footage that prosecutors subpoenaed in 2022 as part of their investigation. But once he was assigned a new public defender in July, Taveras immediately recanted his testimony and gave a statement implicating Trump and his two co-defendants, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, in efforts to delete the footage.

Taveras then agreed to testify against Trump, Nauta, and De Oliveira in exchange for avoiding prosecution.

Wood appears to have struck a similar deal—and no wonder. Since failing to overthrow the 2020 election, he has been embroiled in legal drama. Former colleagues sued him for breach of contract, a former QAnon ally sued him for defamation, and Wood was sanctioned in Michigan for misconduct over the election fraud lawsuits.

The Georgia Bar held a trial for Wood in May to determine whether to disbar him. In July, Wood decided to give up his law license rather than face disciplinary proceedings that would have likely resulted in his disbarment.

Someone Hacked Trump Jr.’s Twitter Account—and the Tweets Are So Good

What a great way to start the morning.

Eva Marie Uzcategui/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump Jr.’s account on X, formerly known as Twitter, was hacked early Wednesday, and the tweets that were posted are hilariously cringe.

Trump Jr. appears to have regained control of his account, because the fake tweets have been deleted. But not before the internet was able to grab screenshots.

Other tweets the hacker shared included, “This just in: North Korea is about to get smoked.” Another tweet claimed that Trump Jr. had seen “some interesting messages with Jeffrey Epstein.”

In yet another post, the hacker took a shot at X owner Elon Musk, writing, “my dad owns u @elonmusk bum.”

While the tweets are fake, they do read a bit like what one might imagine Trump Jr.’s inner monologue is. So maybe the hacker was onto something.

Motion to Dump McCarthy Found in Most Appropriate Room Possible

Why do Republicans keep storing important documents in the strangest places?

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

It looks like there’s a leak in the House of Representatives bathroom.

Reporter Matt Laslo on Tuesday found a document for a motion to vacate the speaker of the House. The resolution appears to come from Representative Matt Gaetz’s office and was found on a baby changing table. Gaetz has not confirmed whether the document is legitimate. The New Republic contacted his office for comment but had not heard back at time of publication.

The fact that the paper was found in the bathroom is oddly reminiscent of Donald Trump, who stored classified documents in the bathroom at his Mar-a-Lago resort. Gaetz is a vocal Trump ally.

If the resolution is legitimate, then it could signal the start of a messy and protracted fight in the House—and the Republican Party—that could end in a government shutdown.

The House returned from recess last week, and one of the first orders of business is passing an appropriations bill. Some of the farthest-right representatives, including Gaetz, are threatening to block the bill and risk shutting down the government unless their demands to drastically cut spending are met.

Gaetz has repeatedly threatened to introduce a motion to vacate, even begging Democrats to side with him. McCarthy reportedly finally snapped at Gaetz last week, telling him in a closed-door party meeting to put up or shut up.

“If you think you scare me because you want to file a motion to vacate, move the fucking motion,” McCarthy said, according to Politico reporter Olivia Beavers. 

The motion would strip McCarthy of the speaker’s role and force a vote for his replacement. Considering it took 15 rounds of voting before McCarthy won the gavel in January, choosing his replacement would be no easy feat.

Gaetz was one of the last holdouts during the interminable rounds of votes for House speaker in January. Gaetz finally switched his vote to “present,” handing the gavel to McCarthy, but he has remained staunchly anti-McCarthy ever since.

Susan Collins Jokes She’ll Wear Bikini to Work With New Senate Dress Code

The Maine senator apparently does not like the new relaxed dress code in the chamber.

Mark Makela/Getty Images

Ever since Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced his decision to loosen the chamber’s dress code, Republicans have been losing their mind. But Senator Susan Collins’s response may top the rest.

“I plan to wear a bikini tomorrow to the Senate floor,” Collins joked to reporters on Monday.

Schumer quietly released a notice earlier this week announcing that senators could wear whatever they want on the floor starting Monday.

The decision comes as Senate conservatives had ridiculed Senator John Fetterman’s iconic hoodie and shorts look. Although there truly is no set Senate dress code, it was previously expected that members wear business attire.

Of course, that doesn’t mean the same thing to everyone. Ted Cruz has shown up to the Senate floor in gym clothes, and Kyrsten Sinema has led a long streak of wearing bright outfits and wigs in the chamber.

While Collins clarified that she was only joking about wearing a bikini to work, she believes that getting rid of the Senate’s informal dress code “debases the institution.”

As Republicans push the government closer toward shutdown, they apparently think the Senate’s dress code is a serious matter of integrity.

The Only Opponent Who’d Make Adam Kinzinger Vote for Trump

The former Republican representative told The New Republic what he really thinks of the 2024 Republican front-runner.

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Former Republican Representative Adam Kinzinger has no plans to vote for Donald Trump in 2024. In fact, even if Trump is not the nominee, he might not even vote Republican.

He would only vote for Donald Trump if the opponent is actual Satan,” a spokesperson for Kinzinger told The New Republic.

Kinzinger is one of the few Republicans who pushed back on Trump’s lie that the 2020 election was stolen. He and former Representative Liz Cheney were the only two Republicans to serve on the House January 6 investigative committee, and Kinzinger remains an outspoken Trump opponent.

Kinzinger gave a speech at Occidental College two weeks ago about the importance of protecting democracy. During his talk, Kinzinger said that he will “probably” vote Democratic in the presidential election next year.

The Republican Party turned on Kinzinger after he pushed back on Trump. Kinzinger and Cheney were censured by their party and voted out of the House Freedom Caucus. Cheney eventually lost her primary race in the 2022 midterms, while Kinzinger opted not to run again.

Kinzinger was one of the few Republicans to vote to impeach Trump for the January 6 riot. After leaving office, he said his “biggest regret” was voting against impeaching Trump the first time.

“Not Fetterman”: Conspiracy Theorists Think Pennsylvania Senator Is Body Double

Online conspiracy theorists are pushing a QAnon-based theory about the Pennsylvania senator.

Nathan Howard/Getty Images
Senator John Fetterman

Online conspiracy theorists are convinced that Senator John Fetterman has been replaced with a body double.

One factor fueling this bizarre belief is that Fetterman has made major strides since suffering a stroke in spring 2022. He continued to campaign, even though many Republicans accused him of being unfit to serve. His progress is now being weaponized against him.

In addition to his improved speech abilities, many conspiracists cite photos that they claim shows Fetterman’s distinctive forearm tattoos have disappeared. It probably has nothing to do with the fact that the before and after photos show completely different angles of Fetterman’s arms.

Obviously, there is no proof that Fetterman has been replaced. As one online jokester pointed out, the senator’s sheer size alone is enough to make it extremely difficult to find a convincing body double.

Fetterman has responded to the conspiracy in his classic sarcastic fashion. If anything, his tweets should prove he’s still the same man. Fetterman’s social media presence continues to be (as the kids say) hot fire.

Replacing public figures with body doubles is a popular theory among QAnon followers. The QAnon conspiracy theory says that the global elite are committing pedophilia and satanic rituals and the only person who can stop them is Donald Trump. Many followers believe that powerful people such as Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton have already been executed and replaced with body doubles.

If that is the case, then it would seem that not even Trump’s inner circle is safe. Throughout both of Trump’s campaigns and his entire time at the White House, conspiracy theorists insisted that his wife, Melania, had also been replaced with a body double. (Although in her case, it was because people suspected she had chosen to have a body double because she didn’t want to be around her husband.)

The Lauren Boebert Date Story Just Got Super Weird

Here are five legit questions we still have about that “Beetlejuice” date.

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Representative Lauren Boebert says she’s “back to work” after the nightmare date seen around the country. But her latest comments have raised more questions than they answered.

“All future date nights have been canceled, and I learned to check party affiliations before you go on a date,” Boebert jokingly told TMZ on Monday.

Boebert and a date were kicked out of the Buell Theatre in Denver during a Sunday evening performance of Beetlejuice after their behavior sparked three complaints from other attendees. An incident report said the pair were vaping, singing along, recording the show, and generally “causing a disturbance.” This was backed up by security video, which also showed the couple getting handsy in their seats.

Boebert’s comment about checking party affiliation seems to imply that she had not known the man for very long—and TMZ inferred that the night in question was Boebert’s first date with him. The man has been identified as Aspen, Colorado, bar owner Quinn Gallagher. Gallagher is believed to be a Democrat, and the bar he co-owns has hosted multiple LGBTQ-friendly events, including a drag show. Boebert, meanwhile, has repeatedly pushed the false and dangerous Republican conspiracy theory that drag queens are grooming children.

If all of this is true, then we have some questions.

  1. This was their first date? They seemed very comfortable with each other.
  2. Does Boebert vape near (and then tell off) pregnant women on all of her first dates?
  3. How did their politics not come up beforehand?
  4. If Gallagher’s a Democrat, why would he go on a date with Boebert?
  5. And why would she go on a date with him?
