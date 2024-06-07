Republicans Finally Plan 2024 Platform—With Most Troubling Architect

“Like Mardi Gras in DC today: love, faith and joy,” Martin tweeted minutes later.



Martin would later be subpoenaed by the House January 6 committee, who said it had evidence that he helped plan the rally preceding the riots, and paid some of the costs for the rally’s vendors. Martin didn’t show up to a deposition with the committee, though. He later spread conspiracy theories about the riots, claiming that government operatives were responsible, and attended events with other election deniers such as Michael Flynn and Ali Alexander.



The GOP is drafting a party platform for the first time in eight years after deciding in 2020 that it would recycle 2016’s platform and “continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America-first agenda,” referring to Trump. Martin’s appointment suggests that 2024’s platform will include challenging the integrity of any election that Republicans lose. And, he’s not the first election denier the RNC has hired since Trump’s daughter-in-law Lara Trump took over as the committee’s co-chair. Lawyer Christina Bobb, who faces charges in Arizona for helping to overturn the state’s election results, was tapped to head the committee’s “election integrity” division.

