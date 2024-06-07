MAGA Attorney General Candidate Has Soft Spot for Shady Corporations

While Bishop’s own website touts his experience as a “tenacious litigator, handling complex commercial cases,” he has never served as a public prosecutor. And during his legal career, Bishop rarely, if ever, defended the very people he would be meant to protect as attorney general.

Online records—only made available in recent months as North Carolina switches to an online court filing system—show that while working as an attorney, the Republican lawmaker repeatedly defended the rights of shady corporations that had taken advantage of consumers in his home state.

One of the most egregious cases began in 2002, when Bishop defended Fischer-Schindler, LLC, which was accused of stealing at least $1 million from plaintiff Larry Black through an invented investment scheme. In court documents, Black’s attorney described the alleged blatant theft: “To say Defendants engaged in an elaborate ‘Ponzi’ scheme is probably an insult to the late Mr. Ponzi.”