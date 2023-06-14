Lindsey Graham: If You Can Indict Trump for January 6, You Could Go After Any Republican

Then, on Wednesday, Graham expressed a maximally incoherent version of the classic “if they can arrest Donald Trump for [any one of his dozens of lifetime crimes], imagine what else they can do”:

“If the special counsel indicts President Trump in Washington, D.C., for anything related to January 6, that will be considered a major outrage by Republicans because you could convict any Republican of anything in Washington, D.C.,” Graham told CNN’s Manu Raju.

Lindsey Graham warns: "If the special counsel indicts President Trump in Washington, DC for anything related to January 6th, that will be considered a major outrage by Republicans because you could convict any Republican of anything in Washington DC." pic.twitter.com/5fYGwsy6o1 — Manu Raju (@mkraju) June 14, 2023

Let’s break this down, step by step. Graham seems to suggest: