Damn: Georgia Grand Jury Wanted Lindsey Graham Charged in Trump Indictment

The grand jury had also recommended that Graham, Loeffler, and Perdue be indicted for their role in trying to overturn Georgia’s 2020 election results. Other people Willis left out include Trump’s lawyers Boris Epshteyn and Lin Wood, former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn, and Republican strategist Cleta Mitchell.

There are several people the SPGJ recommended indictments against that the DA did *NOT* pursue, such as:



CLETA MITCHELL

SEN. DAVID PERDUE

SEN. KELLY LOEFFLER

FORMER STATE SEN. WILLIAM LIGON

LIN WOOD

SEN. LINDSEY GRAHAM

MIKE FLYNN

ALEX KAUFMAN#gapolhttps://t.co/XeatxZadwz — stephen fowler (@stphnfwlr) September 8, 2023

Graham, a steadfast Trump loyalist, had been summoned to testify before the grand jury over a phone call he had made to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger. According to Raffensperger, Graham asked whether the secretary had the power to throw out all mail-in ballots from certain counties.

Raffensperger told The Washington Post he felt Graham was asking him to illegally discount valid ballots. This phone call occurred a week before Trump’s own infamous phone call to Raffensperger, during which he begged the secretary to “find” the exact amount of votes needed to flip Georgia to Trump. Raffensperger held firm in both cases.