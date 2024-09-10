Brutal Supercut Calls Out Republicans After Trump’s Fascist New Threat

CNN runs a collection of clips of Trump supporters claiming he wouldn’t seek revenge which didn’t age well pic.twitter.com/gEvRkclCg4 — Acyn (@Acyn) September 10, 2024

“Donald Trump has been the one that has been very clear,” claimed Senator Marco Rubio in July. “His vengeance is going to be by winning and making America great again, not going after his political opponents.”

“This is the new narrative by all the lemmings in the mainstream media this week: ‘Trump wants revenge and vengeance,’” said former Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway in June.



“President Trump has said it himself, the best revenge is success,” said Senator Tim Scott back in May, going on to fight with CNN’s Abby Phillip, who attempted to offer an on-air fact-check to the South Carolina senator’s claims.

