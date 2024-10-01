Ted Cruz Begs for Money as Stunning Poll Shows Democrat Closing In
Senator Ted Cruz is getting worried in his reelection campaign against Democratic challenger Representative Colin Allred in Texas.
Cruz told Newsmax on Tuesday morning that Chuck Schumer said, “I’m his number one target in the country, and the Democrats are spending over $100 million.”
“Chuck Schumer and George Soros are flooding cash into the state of Texas. There have been multiple polls in the last three weeks that show it as a four-point race, a three-point race, a two-point race, and there have been two polls that show it as a one-point race,” Cruz said.
Cruz warned that Allred was “an extreme left-wing Democrat,” throwing out the usual accusations that the congressman supports open borders, defunding the police, and higher taxes, and that he is targeting Cruz with “relentless attack ads.”
“I want to encourage your viewers this morning: I need your help,” Cruz said, directing people to his campaign website to “contribute, because we are getting swamped by Chuck Schumer and George Soros.”
It’s telling how desperate Cruz is getting if he’s using a TV appearance to plead for campaign contributions in a solid Republican state like Texas. He isn’t exaggerating about the polls, one of which shows Allred behind Cruz by only a single percentage point in a state that hasn’t elected a Democrat to a statewide office in 30 years.
Cruz was struggling to raise money early in the race in April, and at the time, he also invoked Soros in a similar plea for donations on Fox News. But his last entreaty didn’t seem to help him, and his attacks on Allred are falling flat in the face of the congressman’s moderate reputation.
One might think Cruz would try a more moderate approach to combat Allred, but instead, he’s continued to push a right-wing message. He’s helped to spread a debunked racist attack on Haitian immigrants, refuses to say whether he’d accept a Democratic presidential victory in November, and continues to fawn over Donald Trump, who has insulted him numerous times. Is any of that going to help him defeat Allred, or will he have to flee to Cancún?