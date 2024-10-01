Trump Proves How Little He Thinks of His Fans With Most Brazen Lie Yet
Donald Trump bragged about not needing a teleprompter … while standing right next to a teleprompter.
Donald Trump’s latest campaign brag doesn’t seem to make any sense at all.
As the Republican presidential candidate has toured the country, he’s shopped around a recurring line—that he doesn’t need a teleprompter.
“Isn’t it nice to have a guy that doesn’t need teleprompters?” he boasted Tuesday during a campaign stop in Waunakee, Wisconsin.
But the truth of Trump’s podium setup became abundantly apparent as the camera zoomed out, revealing two teleprompters, one on either side of him. This has been the case for multiple events now.
Trump’s long, winding, circular rants don’t appear to be scripted verbatim, though they do hit consistent talking points. But the unplanned and sometimes unsavory details he includes in them have posed problems for his campaign in recent history.
In August, after it became clear to his campaign that his affinity for making childish, ad hominem attacks against Vice President Kamala Harris was actually hurting his poll numbers rather than hers, Trump was relegated to carefully scripted speeches at smaller “messaging events.” But even then, Trump was unable to contain himself, making constant references to unrelated topics that made it difficult to clearly convey his policy stances.