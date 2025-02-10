Skip Navigation
Breaking News
Breaking News
from Washington and beyond
Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Supreme Court Immunity Ruling Just Came Back to Bite Him

Donald Trump’s sweeping immunity is actually proving a hindrance in a lawsuit.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters during a joint press conference in the Oval Office with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Supreme Court’s decision to expand the definition of presidential immunity may have just caused a hiccup for Donald Trump’s administration.

A federal judge ruled Monday that Trump’s FBI must disclose records from its Mar-a-Lago case file, complying with a FOIA request by Business Insider’s Jason Leopold. U.S. District Judge Beryl Howell decided that the Supreme Court’s decision—combined with his return to the White House and its executive privileges—has insulated Trump enough from further criminal prosecution to allow the release of documents.

“With the far dampened possibility of any criminal investigation to gather evidence about a president’s conduct and of any public enforcement proceeding against a president, the [Supreme Court’s] decision … has left a FOIA request as a critical tool for the American public to keep apprised of a president’s conduct,” Howell ruled.

Howell also ordered the FBI to provide a timetable of release for files pertaining to Leopold’s request, with a mandatory update required by February 20.

The FBI had used Glomar arguments to retain the privacy of the Mar-a-Lago case files, falling back on its typical refusal to “confirm or deny” a criminal investigation in order to safeguard ongoing investigations. But the decimation of any future case against Trump on the details of the case has completely undermined that argument, according to the judge.

“In these circumstances, defendants’ Glomar arguments crumble with no more weight than dust and just as little persuasiveness,” Howell wrote. “As plaintiff pointedly highlights, as to President Trump, ‘there is a reasonable argument that [he] is immune from prosecution for flushing his own records down the toilet while in office.’”

In a footnote, Howell torched the high court’s decision to grant Trump such sweeping protections, likening their actions to enablers of the fascist regime of Nazi Germany.

“Of course, while the Supreme Court has provided a protective and presumptive immunity cloak for a president’s conduct, that cloak is not so large to extend to those who aid, abet and execute criminal acts on behalf of a criminally immune president,” Howell wrote. “The excuse offered after World War II by enablers of the fascist Nazi regime of ‘just following orders’ has long been rejected in this country’s jurisprudence.”

More Trump administration lawsuits going wrong:
Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?
Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Trump Is Planning One of His Most Corrupt Pardons Yet

Donald Trump reportedly wants to pardon his buddy Rod Blagojevich.

Donald Trump makes a weird face during a press conference
Ting Shen/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Donald Trump is planning to pardon yet another convicted felon with a history of corruption, former Illinois Governor Rod Blagojevich, a source told The Associated Press.

In 2011, Blagojevich was sentenced to 14 years in prison on 18 felony counts, over charges that included attempts to sell former President Barack Obama’s Senate seat in 2008 and to shake down the CEO of a children’s hospital.

The Democrat turned MAGA politician served eight years before Trump commuted his sentence during his first term in 2020.

The two men’s history together runs deeper than politics: Blajogevich, commonly known as “Blago,” appeared on Trump’s reality TV show, Celebrity Apprentice, in 2010, two years after he was first arrested on corruption charges.

When Trump was found guilty on 34 felony counts in the New York hush-money case, “Blago” defended his fellow convict. “I love Trump more today than ever! When you’ve lived through it yourself you recognize when they do it to someone else,” he wrote on social media in May.

If pardoned, Blagojevich will join some 1,500 insurrectionists who stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, and were pardoned by Trump in one of his first executive orders as president, the more notorious of whom include former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and Stewart Rhodes, founder of the far-right militia group Oath Keepers.

Politico reported Friday that Trump is considering nominating Blajogevich to be the U.S. ambassador to Serbia, a pick that would add to his already fraudulent Cabinet.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump Plans Executive Order to Make Bribery Great Again

Donald Trump has a twisted plan to make bribery legal—and line his own pockets.

Donald Trump smiles weirdly
MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump plans to make it legal for businesses to bribe foreign officials.

Bloomberg reports that the president will soon sign an executive order to pause the enforcement of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act, claiming that it hurts American businesses. The order will instruct Attorney General Pam Bondi to pause criminal prosecutions under the law until she issues new enforcement guidelines, according to a fact sheet on the order obtained by the news outlet. She will also be ordered to review current and past Justice Department actions under the law.

“U.S. companies are harmed by FCPA overenforcement because they are prohibited from engaging in practices common among international competitors, creating an uneven playing field,” the fact sheet states. A White House official confirmed the fact sheet’s veracity to CNBC, telling the network the move is “a pause in enforcement to better understand how to streamline the FCPA to make sure it’s in line with economic interests and national security.”

The FCPA, passed in 1977, specifically prohibits any person or company tied to the United States from paying money or offering gifts to foreign officials to help their business. In 1998, the law was amended to include foreign businesses, as well as people who facilitated such bribes in the U.S. The DOJ said there were 24 cases related to alleged violations of the law in 2024, and 17 in 2023.

This new order is a continuation from Trump’s first term, when he considered getting rid of the FCPA and called it a “horrible law.” It’s quite clear why Trump would seek to get rid of or soften the law. During his first term, he often looked the other way on possible illegal bribes and let American oil and gas companies keep their under-the-table payments to dictators of countries like Azerbaijan and Kazakhstan secret, a practice that even Russian oil companies don’t engage in.

Trump may benefit personally from weakening or discarding the FCPA. The Trump Organization announced last month that it will no longer prohibit deals with foreign companies while he is president, and he might seek to “grease the wheels” on overseas deals without any restrictions.

The president’s family is also trying to reclaim the lease on their former hotel in Washington, D.C.—a hotbed of corruption, where foreign governments spent more than $750,000 during his first term. It looks like Trump is opening the doors for American companies and individuals, including himself, to pay off foreign officials to better line their pockets.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Did Elon Musk’s Lame Tweet Just Cost Him in Key DOGE Lawsuit?

Elon Musk’s penchant for posting constantly on social media just came back to bite him.

A protester holds up a sign of Elon Musk’s face with an Adolf Hitler mustache
Qian Weizhong/VCG/Getty Images

Elon Musk’s cringey tweet was cited in a federal court Monday, during a case trying to curb the Department of Government Efficiency’s access to American citizens’ private information.

Politico’s Kyle Cheney reported that litigants had cited an exchange Musk had on X with right-wing shill Ashley St. Clair earlier that very day.

“What the fuck do you think Elon Musk is going to do with your social security number???” St. Clair wrote in a post on X. “Tweet it???? Open a line of credit you don’t have??????”

Musk, who posts an unhealthy amount on the social media site he’s running into the ground, reposted St. Clair, acting as if suggestions of overreach were hysterical.

“Seriously 🤣🤣,” Musk wrote, demonstrating just how seriously he handles sensitive information. “And for damn sure, I’m 1000% more trustworthy than untold numbers of deep state bureaucrats and fraudsters who may be misusing your SSN right now.”

Musk, the unelected billionaire bureaucrat, has transformed himself into the deep state he pretended to rail against, and has gained sweeping access to sensitive information across a slate of federal agencies.

Over the weekend, a federal judge made a temporary ruling for 19 democratic state attorneys general preventing non–civil servants from accessing the Treasury Department’s payment systems, which distribute trillions of dollars annually. Trump’s Justice Department has already moved to lift the sweeping order.

Most Recent Post
Edith Olmsted/
/

Trump Takes Aim at Letitia James in Latest Wave of Revenge

Donald Trump continues to go after his perceived enemies.

New York Attorney General Letitia James stands at a podium during a press conference
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images

Donald Trump is still stripping the security clearances of his political enemies, and this time, he’s doing it to people who still work for the government!

New York Attorney General Letitia James and District Attorney Alvin Bragg were the most recent targets of the president’s petty political games, and both saw their security clearances stripped over the weekend, according to an exclusive report from The New York Post, the president’s favorite tabloid. Trump also said last week that he would revoke President Joe Biden’s security clearance.

In addition to revoking their access to classified information, it theoretically bars them from entering federal buildings such as courthouses, prisons, the U.S. attorneys offices, or the FBI’s field office in New York. If enforced, it would be problematic, but in true Trump fashion, it seems like it’s more symbolic than consequential.

“It’s more an insult and a slap in the face than a real deterrent,” former Manhattan federal prosecutor Bob Costello told the Post. Costello testified as a witness for the defense in Trump’s hush-money trial.

Trump has targeted both James and Bragg for their roles in convicting him of, respectively, bank fraud and 34 counts for falsifying business records to conceal hush-money payments made to keep an adult film actress quiet about his extramarital affair.

Since Trump entered office, James has continued to be a thorn in the president’s side. On Monday, she joined a coalition of 21 other attorneys general suing the Trump administration over its efforts to strip funding from the National Institutes of Health. A new NIH policy announced last week would cap “indirect cost” reimbursements, which cover all research expenses, at 15 percent for research institutions. The policy went into effect Monday.

“The administration’s decision to cap NIH reimbursement rates could force scientists to shutter their lifesaving research on cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s, addiction, infectious diseases, and more,” James said in a statement. “My office will not stand idly by as this administration once again puts politics over science and endangers public health. We are suing to prevent this harmful policy from taking effect.”

Last week, James led a coalition of 22 states to file for a restraining order against Trump’s freeze on federal funding, and a coalition of 18 states seeking a restraining order against Elon Musk’s unfettered access to the private information of American citizens, which was then granted.

Former Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, the warmonger who co-signed the U.S. support of Israel’s genocide in Gaza, also had his security clearance revoked. While the principle behind it is still disturbing, that one seems more like a don’t-cry-over-spilled-milk situation.

But it doesn’t seem as if the president is done with his wrathful revocations that don’t mean anything! The New York Post also reported that up next on the president’s list for petty revenge is attorney Andrew Weissman, special counsel Robert Mueller’s deputy in the Russiagate probe; Mark Zaid, the attorney representing a whistleblower in the first Trump impeachment; and Norm Eisen, who served as special counsel to the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee during that impeachment.

Most Recent Post
Marin Scotten/
/

Judge Shuts Down Trump’s Funding Freeze—and Orders Immediate Reversal

Trump’s war on the federal government keeps hitting obstacles in court.

Donald Trump points to someone in the crowd (not pictured) while standing at the presidential podium
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge on Monday ordered Donald Trump to unfreeze funding for federal grant programs—and immediately release funds for key programs.

U.S. District Chief Judge John McConnell ruled that the Trump administration’s funding freeze is continuing to violate a temporary restraining order, or TRO, he issued last month that blocked Trump’s blanket freeze.

“The Defendants must resume the funding of institutes and other agencies of the Defendants (for example the National Institute for Health) that are included in the scope of the court’s TRO,” McConnell wrote in the ruling.

He also ordered the president to restore funds to the Inflation Reduction Act and the Infrastructure Improvement and Jobs Act, both of which were enacted under Biden.

“The broad categorical and sweeping freeze of federal funds is, as the Court found, likely unconstitutional and has caused and continues to cause irreparable harm to a vast portion of this country,” McConnell wrote.

Last month, the Office of Management and Budget issued a two-page memo ordering a pause on all “disbursement of all federal financial assistance.” The budget freeze, which would affect more than 2,600 accounts across the government, sent the public sector into a frenzy. The memo was rescinded the next day, but the Trump administration maintained the freeze was still in place, which led to even more confusion and anxiety.

Despite last month’s court order, Democratic attorneys general from 22 different states warned that millions of federal funds, the majority of which came from the IRA and the IIJA, were still on hold. The states urged McConnell to enforce the TRO.

“While it is imaginable that a certain amount of machinery would need to be re-tooled in order to undo the breadth of the Federal Funding Freeze, there is no world in which these scattershot outages, which as of this writing impact billions of dollars in federal funding across the Plaintiff States, can constitute compliance with this Court’s Order,” they wrote in an emergency motion Friday.

“This Court should enforce the plain text of its temporary restraining order and order Defendants to immediately restore funds,” the motion reads.

This story has been updated.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Republican Admits His Party Has Already “Collapsed”

Ex-Representative David Jolly had some harsh words about his party’s deference to Donald Trump.

Donald Trump speaks at the National Prayer Breakfast.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Republicans may feel that they’re on the up and up, armed with Donald Trump in the White House and a trifecta at the federal level, but former insiders of the conservative party argue that the GOP’s inability to stand up to its executive leader is becoming an unsolvable problem.

Speaking with MSNBC on Sunday, former Florida Representative David Jolly claimed that Republicans have no targetable solutions for some of Congress’s chief jobs due to the legislative branch’s constant deference to Trump’s will.

“I don’t think Republicans in Congress know what they’re doing right now,” Jolly said. “They have a government funding cliff and a debt ceiling coming up in four weeks, and they don’t even know how to solve that.

“I think, Alex, that we’re in a constitutional crisis. I really believe that, people are tepid in saying that—but I would say not just because of Trump and [Elon] Musk, though they’re facilitating it,” Jolly continued. “The constitutional crisis is because the Republican Congress has collapsed.

“It is listless and meaningless, it is not providing the check that the Constitution suggests it should in this environment,” he said, arguing that the only existing check that remains on the “lawlessness and corruption” of Trump and Musk’s power is in the courts, which “takes time.”

“But the immediate ability to rush to the fire is the Congress, and they’ve just laid down and said ‘Hey, Donald Trump is running this place, and Elon Musk is as well, and we’re giving up any authority,’” Jolly said.

Jolly also had harsh words for the MAGA leader’s open-armed reception of the world’s richest man, whose spending-fixated department tapped into federal databases with info on hundreds of millions of Americans, including sensitive details such as Social Security numbers, home addresses, and medical histories.

“How do you think Elon Musk’s cover-boy treatment was received in the White House?” asked MSNBC’s Alex Witt, referring to the billionaire’s front-page spread on Time magazine’s February issue.

“Elon Musk is either a co-president or a first spouse right now, given the power that he’s wielding and the lack of accountability,” Jolly said.

Whether Musk even has the proper clearances to access such sensitive data has been an ongoing topic of discussion. Last week, Trump designated Musk a “special government employee,” which, per the Justice Department, is “anyone who works, or is expected to work, for the government for 130 days or less in a 365-day period.” But hours after the appointment, even top officials in the administration weren’t confident that Musk had cleared a background check to do the job.

Most Recent Post
Hafiz Rashid/
/

Trump’s DOJ Hits Back After Court Tries to Stop DOGE Takeover

The Justice Department is willing to go to war so that Elon Musk’s DOGE can take over the Treasury Department.

Donald Trump shakes Elon Musk’s hand with both of his hands
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

The Trump administration is pushing back against a federal court order blocking Elon Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency from accessing critical payment systems in the Treasury Department.

Attorneys in the Justice Department wrote an 11-page court filing late Sunday night that the order was “impermissible” and “anti-constitutional,” claiming that “basic democratic accountability requires that every executive agency’s work be supervised by politically accountable leadership, who ultimately answer to the president.”

The attorneys addressed their complaint to U.S. District Judge Jeannette Vargas in Manhattan, asking her to stop or modify the order and allow Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and other Trump-appointed leaders to be briefed on the payment system. The original order blocking the DOGE takeover came from U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer on Saturday, who restricted access to career employees with proper training.

The order was the result of a lawsuit from 19 Democratic attorneys general over the access DOGE was given in the Treasury Department, alleging that Musk’s cronies were putting the critical federal payments system, which manages trillions of dollars in federal disbursements, at risk of manipulation or hacking.

According to Politico, DOJ lawyers are negotiating with the 19 states for an agreement to make Engelmayer’s order more narrowly tailored. On Monday, Vargas said that if there was no agreement by 5 p.m., she would demand an expedited review by late Monday night.

Trump allies are furious over the order, claiming that it could even bar Bessent, confirmed by the Senate, from running his own department. Some of them have even suggested ignoring the order, Politico reports. Still, the DOJ says that Treasury officials are complying with the order.

One of Musk’s henchmen, Marko Elez, reportedly had administrative access to sensitive federal payment systems and was even rewriting code, before resigning after his racist social media posts came to light last week. In X posts last week, Musk suggested that Elez would be rehired, but the Justice Department’s court filing only states that he resigned and that he returned materials and equipment.

DOGE employees have been allowed access in not just the Treasury Department but all over the federal government, including the Department of Energy, which manages the country’s nuclear arsenal, and the agency that manages the federal workforce, the Office of Personnel Management.

In some cases, federal court orders have restricted or even barred DOGE’s access, but Trump, Musk, and Vice President JD Vance are openly discussing defying the federal judiciary and igniting a constitutional crisis. The next several months will be pivotal not just for the future of the federal government, but also for the country.

Most Recent Post
Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling/
/

Trump’s Plan for Gaza Just Got Even Worse

Donald Trump has revealed he doesn’t just want to own Gaza. He wants to destroy it.

Donald Trump speaks to reporters on Air Force One
Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Donald Trump is fleshing out his idea of taking over the Gaza Strip—but it doesn’t include any long-term contingencies other than carving up the nation to be consumed by other countries in the Middle East.

“The White House press secretary told us last week that you’re committed to rebuilding Gaza. Steve Witkoff said that process would take 10 to 15 years,” started a reporter in the room, referring to the real estate developer and U.S. special envoy to the Middle East. “Does your commitment to rebuilding Gaza extend beyond your time in office?”

“I’m committed to buying and owning Gaza,” Trump said. “As far as us rebuilding it, we may give it to other states in the Middle East to build sections of it.

“We’re committed to owning it, taking it, and making sure that Hamas doesn’t move back,” Trump continued. “There’s nothing to move back into—the place is a demolition site. The remainder will be demolished. Everything’s demolished.

“I mean you can’t live in those buildings right now, they’re very unstable, but we’ll make it into a very good site for future development by somebody.”

That somebody could be Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who has been eyeing the region for potential real estate projects since at least the beginning of last year. In March, Kushner praised Gaza’s waterfront beachfront property as “very valuable,” advocating at the time for the same plan that Trump touted last week: ethnic cleansing.

“It’s a little bit of an unfortunate situation there, but from Israel’s perspective I would do my best to move the people out and then clean it up,” Kushner told Harvard’s Middle East Initiative faculty chair Tarek Masoud on March 8. “But I don’t think that Israel has stated that they don’t want the people to move back there afterwards.”

The definition of ethnic cleansing is the mass expulsion or killing of members of an unwanted ethnic or religious group in a society, per the Oxford English Dictionary. Ethnic cleansing has not been identified as an independent crime under international law, according to the United Nations.

“People can come from all over the world and live there,” Trump continued during the press conference Monday. “But we’re going to take care of the Palestinians. We’re going to make sure they live beautifully and in harmony and in peace and that they’re not murdered.

“This has been the most dangerous site anywhere in the world to live,” Trump added, not mentioning the fact that mass casualties in Gaza have overwhelmingly been at Israel’s hands.

By last week, more than 61,000 Palestinians had been killed in the war with Israel, per the Gaza Government Information Office. Over 15 months of fighting, Israel has cut off access to water, electricity, and food in the region under the banner of rooting out Hamas soldiers behind the October 7, 2023, attack. With the aid of American taxpayer dollars, they also decimated hospitals, health clinics, pharmacies, and shelters for millions of people in Gaza. Among those dead are 17,881 children, including 214 newborn infants.

Most Recent Post
Malcolm Ferguson/
/

Trump Escalates MAGA’s Anti-“Woke” Purge of Military

Donald Trump has called for the dismissal of all military academy boards. And he’s pointing to wokeness as justification.

Donald Trump walks down a red carpet in the White House as he prepares to sign an executive order, which he is likely holding in his left hand.
Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

Trump is looking to undo decades of racial progress within the military in his first month as president. 

On Monday morning, the president announced on Truth Social that he would be firing the “Board of Visitors” of each military academy, accusing the outside advisory boards meant to guide students of being “infiltrated” by wokeness. These boards are made up of military officers and current members of Congress from both the Democratic and Republican parties. 

“Our Service Academies have been infiltrated by Woke Leftist Ideologues over the last four years. I have ordered the immediate dismissal of the Board of Visitors for the Army, Air Force, Navy, and Coast Guard,” the president wrote on Truth Social Monday morning. “We will have the strongest Military in History, and that begins by appointing new individuals to these Boards. We must make the Military Academies GREAT AGAIN!”

This move aligns with Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s well-documented war on racial and gender diversity in the military, and MAGA’s general war on whatever they consider “woke.” Last week, the U.S. Military Academy at West Point eliminated clubs like the Asian Pacific Forum Club, Japanese Forum Club, National Society of Black Engineers, Korean-American Relations Seminar, Vietnamese-American Cadet Association, and the Native American Heritage Forum, among others. In his first week in office, Trump also signed an executive order gutting diversity, equity, and inclusion, or DEI, programs in the military. This purging of basic cultural awareness from the military is in full swing. 

View More Posts
Read More:
Politics, Law, Supreme Court, Constitution, Foreign Policy, Health Care, Economic Inequality, Taxes, Washington