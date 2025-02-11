Chuck Schumer Has Mind-Blowing Response to Trump Gutting Government
Why do Democrats seem like they’re already giving up?
Democrats apparently aren’t going to use the upcoming spending fight to take a stand against Donald Trump’s attempts to dismantle the federal government.
During a press conference Tuesday, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked whether the Democrats intended to withhold their support from an upcoming government spending bill that would keep the government open past March 14.
“Look, here’s the bottom line: The Republicans are already shutting down good chunks of the government,” Schumer said. “Democrats don’t want to shut down, but it’s in Republicans hands, it’s up to them.”
Schumer seems to think that any way the cookie crumbles, Trump and the Republicans will chart their own course with government spending—a particularly disturbing attitude for the head of the opposition party.
This seems like a significant reversal from the Democrats. Just last week, House Minority Speaker Hakeem Jeffries promised that the Democrats would use the upcoming spending fight to try and put a stop to Trump’s illegal funding freeze.
“I have made clear to House Republican leadership that any effort to steal taxpayer money from the American people, end Medicaid as we know it or defund programs important to everyday Americans, as contemplated by the illegal White House Office of Management and Budget order, must be choked off in the upcoming government funding bill, if not sooner,” Jeffries wrote in a letter to his colleagues.
Other Democrats appeared to get on board with this idea. “I never support a shutdown, but I can see where it could happen in this situation. It’s an extreme situation,” said Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin, according to The Hill.
When speaking to reporters Sunday, however, Jeffries backed off his threat to play hardball with Republicans.
“I’m trying to figure out what leverage we actually have. What leverage do we have?” Jeffries said, exasperated. “They control the House, the Senate, and the presidency. It’s their government! What leverage do we have?”
Now Schumer’s not even pledging that Democrats will oppose Republicans’ plans—rather they will be complicit, so as not to cause the shutdown they have long worked to avert, and consequently forfeiting their only shot at leverage over Trump.