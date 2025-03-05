Florida Opens Probe Into Alleged Rapists Trump Let Into Country
The state attorney general is investigating Andrew and Tristan Tate.
Florida’s attorney general has launched an “active criminal investigation” into manosphere bigot Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan, who arrived in the country just last week at Donald Trump’s behest.
The brothers returned to the U.S. from Romania, where they still face rape and human trafficking charges, after the Trump administration sought the return of their passports, opposing a court order requiring them to remain in the European nation while the investigation continued.
Now that the dual British-American citizens have returned stateside, they’ve found themselves the subject of yet another criminal investigation for alleged sex crimes.
“These guys have themselves publicly admitted to participating in what very much appears to be soliciting, trafficking, preying upon women around the world,” Attorney General James Uthmeier said Tuesday.
“Many of these victims are coming forward, some of them minors—people can spin or defend however they want, but in Florida, this type of behavior is viewed as atrocious. We’re not going to accept it,” Uthmeier said. “They chose to come here and set their feet down in this state, and we’re going to pursue every tool we have within our legal authority to hold them accountable.”
Uthemeier announced the investigation in a post on X Tuesday, saying his office had conducted a “preliminary inquiry” into the brothers. “Based on a thorough review of the evidence, I’ve directed the Office of Statewide Prosecution to execute search warrants and issue subpoenas in the now-active criminal investigation into the Tate brothers,” he wrote.
Andrew Tate posted on X dozens of times between Tuesday and Wednesday, claiming his innocence and attacking Uthmeier and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who appointed the attorney general.
“This isn’t the America I know. This is a sad sad day for America,” Tate wrote in one post Tuesday, describing the investigation as “absolute communism.”
Last week, Andrew Tate denied all wrongdoing. “We’ve no criminal record anywhere on the planet ever,” he said.
That claim is still pending, however, as the brothers remain under investigation in Romania. Last year, a Romanian court ruled that after those court proceedings finished, the brothers could then be extradited to the U.K. to face additional charges of sex crimes.
Andrew Tate, a former kickboxer and professional misogynist, is a central figure in the manosphere of contemptible internet chauvinists, a group of right-wing shills Trump utilized in his run for the presidency—and now intends to thank in kind.