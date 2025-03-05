Jasmine Crockett Drags Trump’s Hypocrisy on Crime Rates
The Democratic lawmaker perfectly called out Republicans for fearmongering with crime statistics.
Democratic firebrand Representative Jasmine Crockett went after her Republican colleagues Wednesday for holding a sham hearing about crime in sanctuary cities.
During the hearing before the Republican-led House Oversight Committee, in which four Democratic mayors defended their cities’ immigration polices, the Texas Democrat called out Republicans over their hypocritical focus on so-called migrant crime.
“I know that many of you prepared for today’s hearing by making sure that you got a little bit of information about immigrants and crime in your cities. Let me ask each of the mayors, just yes or no,” Crockett said.
“Have any of you been made aware of any immigrant that has had 34 felony convictions … that has still been able to roam in your cities?” she asked.
Each of the four mayors predictably answered, “No,” or said nothing, and so Crockett continued.
“I’m just curious because we are so concerned about crime, and I know that my Republican colleagues would never want anybody with 34 felony convictions roaming around, because that could be a danger to the community,” she said.
Crockett has been known for stirring the pot among her Republican colleagues, and was one of the Democratic lawmakers to walk out on Trump’s address to Congress on Tuesday night.
The mayors who testified Wednesday were Mike Johnston of Denver, Brandon Johnson of Chicago, Michelle Wu of Boston, and the embattled Eric Adams of New York, who recently agreed to walk back certain measures protecting undocumented immigrants after the Department of Justice moved to drop his public corruption indictment, leading to allegations there had been a quid pro quo agreement. Adams continued to deny those claims Wednesday.