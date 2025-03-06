Social Security Chief Privately Admits DOGE Will Wreck Things
The acting head of the Social Security Administration warned his staff that Elon Musk’s DOGE could make some costly mistakes.
The Department of Government Efficiency’s influence at the Social Security Administration is growing to be too much even for the agency’s Trump-loving acting commissioner, who privately warned that Elon Musk and his team will soon make serious mistakes.
“I am relying on longtime career people to inform my work, but I am receiving decisions that are made without my input. I have to effectuate those decisions,” acting Commissioner Leland Dudek said in a staff meeting Tuesday, The Washington Post reported.
He described Musk’s cronies as “outsiders who are unfamiliar with nuances of SSA programs,” and warned that their aggressive approach could hurt the some 73 million Americans who receive Social Security benefits, according to meeting notes from the Post.
Still, he said Musk’s DOGE minions should be given a chance. “DOGE people are learning, and they will make mistakes, but we have to let them see what is going on at SSA,” he told staff.
Dudek has only been acting commissioner for two weeks, and has been open about his views on the “bureaucratic stagnation, inefficiency, and a lack of meaningful service improvements,” at the SSA. Previously a mid-level staffer, Dudek was rewarded the position because he cooperated with DOGE’s demand for information. Trump’s official nominee to run the SSA, Frank Bisigano, is yet to be confirmed by Congress.
Last month, Dudek announced the SSA was cutting over 7,000 jobs, despite staffing levels already being at a 50-year low. Still, DOGE’s reckless approach is too much for the former data analyst, who told his staff things are “currently operating in a way I have never seen in government before.”
The president has repeatedly promised Social Security will be safeguarded in his government-wide assault on federal agencies, but Musk is clearly on a mission to change the safety-net program. He and his team have reportedly tried to access sensitive information at the SSA, which the billionaire described as “the greatest Ponzi scheme of all time.” Musk has also made numerous fraudulent claims against the agency, including that dead people receive Social Security checks.