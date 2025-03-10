Marco Rubio Announces Stunning Extent of USAID Purge

“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio continued. “Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.

“Tough, but necessary. Good working with you,” purger-in-chief Elon Musk commented under Rubio’s post. “The important parts of USAID should always have been with Dept of State.”

In reality, this isn’t about efficiency or savings—these are ideologically motivated cuts that will have devastating, deadly impacts throughout the world. Last week, Nicholas Elrich, a recently fired USAID official, noted that the cuts will lead to “12.5–17.9 million cases of malaria with an additional 71,000–166,000 deaths annually,” “a 28 to 32 percent increase in tuberculosis globally,” “an additional 200,000 paralytic polio cases a year,” and in a potential worst-case scenario, over “28,000 cases of Ebola, Marburg, or related diseases.” His sentiments were echoed across the political landscape.