Marco Rubio Announces Stunning Extent of USAID Purge
Secretary of State Marco Rubio says the six-week review of USAID is complete.
Marco Rubio has put the final nail into the USAID coffin.
“After a 6 week review we are officially cancelling 83% of the programs at USAID,” Trump’s secretary of state wrote on X early Monday morning. “The 5200 contracts that are now cancelled spent tens of billions of dollars in ways that did not serve, (and in some cases even harmed), the core national interests of the United States.
“In consultation with Congress, we intend for the remaining 18% of programs we are keeping (approximately 1000) to now be administered more effectively under the State Department,” Rubio continued. “Thank you to DOGE and our hardworking staff who worked very long hours to achieve this overdue and historic reform.
“Tough, but necessary. Good working with you,” purger-in-chief Elon Musk commented under Rubio’s post. “The important parts of USAID should always have been with Dept of State.”
In reality, this isn’t about efficiency or savings—these are ideologically motivated cuts that will have devastating, deadly impacts throughout the world. Last week, Nicholas Elrich, a recently fired USAID official, noted that the cuts will lead to “12.5–17.9 million cases of malaria with an additional 71,000–166,000 deaths annually,” “a 28 to 32 percent increase in tuberculosis globally,” “an additional 200,000 paralytic polio cases a year,” and in a potential worst-case scenario, over “28,000 cases of Ebola, Marburg, or related diseases.” His sentiments were echoed across the political landscape.
“USAID’s own internal projections suggest hundreds of thousands of kids will die from malaria or malnutrition, or be disabled by polio as a result of this,” Medhi Hasan wrote on X. “Shame on Rubio and Trump. Cruel and catastrophic beyond belief.”
“Huge mistake. We needed reform of USAID not dismantlement,” wrote Stanford professor Michael McFaul. “China is not ending is foreign assistance programs. In an age of great power competition, the Trump administration is unilaterally destroying one of our best instruments of soft power influence.”
“You sad, shitty human,” said Lincoln Project founder Rick Wilson. “You know the damage to America this will do in the world, but can’t resist the lure of power and Trump’s approval.”