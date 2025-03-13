Trump’s Plan to Lock Up Immigrants in Guantánamo Bay Just Fell Apart

The men were flown back on a flight under the banner ICE Air, according to The Washington Post, which was less expensive than the showy military aircraft the administration previously used to transport immigrants to Guantánamo.

“We have 30,000 beds in Guantánamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people, some of them are so bad we don’t even trust the countries to hold them because we don’t want them coming back,” Trump initially said in January. “So we’re gonna send them out to Guantánamo. This will double our capacity immediately, and tough, that’s a tough place to get out of. Today’s signing brings us one step closer to eradicating the scourge of migrant crime in our communities once and for all.”

While the Department of Homeland Security has yet to comment on why their plans changed, this situation underscores the fact that Trump’s grand immigration crackdown may be easier said than done.