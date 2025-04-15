Trump Tries Another Tactic to Prevent Return of Wrongly Deported Man
Trump is doing everything he can to avoid following the court ruling on the return of Kilmar Abrego Garcia from El Salvador.
If Kilmar Abrego Garcia successfully returns to the United States, the Department of Justice plans to detain him again and send him to a different country than El Salvador, or get rid of his withholding of removal and send him back to El Salvador.
That’s what the DOJ filed in federal court Tuesday ahead of a hearing with Judge Paula Xinis where the Trump administration was supposed to provide information on steps it had taken to facilitate Abrego Garcia’s return to the United States from El Salvador’s Centro de Confinamiento del Terrorismo, a mega-prison known for human rights abuses where he is currently detained.
The DOJ didn’t provide any new information on Abrego Garcia, although the filing did once again repeat the administration’s false assertion, echoed by El Salvador President Nayib Bukele, that the building trades worker is actually a member of the violent MS-13 gang, and shows how insistent they are Abrego Garcia can’t stay in the U.S.
This is despite the fact that the government previously admitted in court that Abrego Garcia was wrongly deported, violating a judge’s 2019 order preventing him from being sent back to El Salvador. In response to a Supreme Court order that Abrego Garcia must be returned, the government has attempted to argue semantics over the high court’s use of the word “facilitate,” claiming that they can’t go any further than taking action domestically.
In reality, the Trump administration is doing everything it can to ignore the Supreme Court because the president wants to set a precedent that deportations are final. If Abrego Garcia is successfully returned, it’ll give immigrants hope that they can find recourse in the law and lessen their fear, and that isn’t the climate the administration wants.
Any concession or acknowledgement of the court’s ruling is a win for Trump’s opponents, and the president has a history of blindly refusing to acknowledge that he’s lost. Trump wants to wield absolute power with no checks on his authority, the Constitution be damned.