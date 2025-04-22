Take a Wild Guess What State Department Office Rubio Wants to Kill

A report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office notes that the CSO received $336 million between 2016 and 2023.

“Nobody is really sure what they do,” a senior State Department official told The Free Press in defense of Rubio’s decision to kill the CSO. “When I ask them, they seem to not really be sure what they’re supposed to be doing. It’s an office that was created several years ago to look at Afghanistan [issues] and to avoid conflict areas. But we already have other offices within the department that do that.”

Others, like former State Department official Brett Bruen, see the move as a politically motivated cash grab.