Republican Senator Warns Trump in Dire Message on Putin
Members of Trump’s own party are begging him to reverse course in his handling of Russia’s war on Ukraine.
Republican Senator Chuck Grassley begged Trump to impose more sanctions on Russia, something the president will almost certainly never do.
“IVE SEEN ENOUGH KILLING OF INNOCENT UKRAINIAN women + children. President Trump pls put the toughest of sanctions on Putin,” Grassley wrote on X. “U ought to c from clear evidence that he is playing America as a patsy.”
This post comes as the Trump administration signals that it will abandon Ukraine and allow Russia to continue its takeover of the country under the guise of a ceasefire. On Thursday, Trump told reporters that Putin not colonizing Ukraine was some kind of concession. Earlier in the day, he had begged Putin on Truth Social to stop the attacks on Ukraine, but by Friday, Trump had gone back to pressuring Ukraine to sign a mineral rights deal with the United States.
Trump’s close relationship with Russia is a massive change in foreign policy protocol that has even traditional Republicans like Grassley disturbed.