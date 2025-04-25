Republican Senator Warns Trump in Dire Message on Putin

Santos is due in prison by July 25. He was also ordered to immediately repay more than $373,000 in restitution, and must serve two years supervised release after his prison sentence ends.

But in a bizarre turn of events, Santos appears more scared of what awaits him inside prison than the wrath of his enemies on the outside. Prior to being sentenced, Santos told One America News that he intended to spend the entirety of his sentence in solitary confinement because he “feared” for his safety.

In 2023, Santos became only the sixth representative in U.S. history to be expelled from the lower chamber after “overwhelming evidence” emerged out of a House Ethics Committee report that Santos had broken the law by stealing peoples’ identities, racking up tens of thousands of dollars in unauthorized charges on his donors’ credit cards, and lying to the FEC and, by extension, the public about himself and his campaign.